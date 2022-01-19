AWS Ecosystem Partners Help Meet Brazil’s Growing Demand for Public Cloud Services

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazil’s public cloud market, already on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic began, has expanded further as companies take steps to ensure business continuity under new conditions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds many Brazilian enterprises still struggling to respond to disruptions caused by the pandemic, including the need for more employees to work from home. Some organizations are only beginning to implement remote work strategies, ISG says. This has led companies to seek solutions based on cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), that allow them to quickly enable new work modes.

“Brazilian companies have been migrating applications to public clouds for years in search of flexibility and cost advantages,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They commonly choose AWS, thanks to its rapid scalability and its extensive network of partners in Brazil and around the globe.”

Brazilian enterprises are flocking to cloud platforms despite budget concerns that prevent them from carrying out the complete transformations required to take full advantage of cloud computing, the report says. Most use lift-and-shift migration, moving applications without modification, to avoid duplicate expenses in areas such as licensing and production environments.

Though cost concerns may justify this approach, companies will only be able to take advantage of cloud features such as autoscaling and serverless computing if they redesign applications from scratch, ISG says. To help companies advance more quickly to this modernization step, some AWS partners in Brazil have developed their own solutions and accelerators.

The growing AWS partner ecosystem in Brazil includes providers of a full range of services and solutions, including consulting, migration services and managed services, the report says. Many advanced providers also offer data analytics and machine learning expertise, which is highly relevant to Brazilian companies that need to process large amounts of data to transform their operations.

Many providers also are stepping up to help Brazilian enterprises adopt AWS solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), a growing trend in the country as companies look to deploy more sensors using new wireless technologies including 5G and Wi-Fi 6, according to ISG. The nation sees great potential for IoT, encouraged in part by the National IoT Plan adopted in 2016 by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development.

As in other countries, SAP is a major provider of corporate applications in Brazil, the report says. Some AWS partners are helping enterprises migrate to and manage cloud-based versions of SAP software before the company ends support for traditional versions.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 33 providers across six quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services, and AWS Consulting Services.

The report names TIVIT as a Leader in five quadrants. It names BRLink, Compass UOL, Dedalus and Logicalis as Leaders in four quadrants each. Claranet, Darede, Nextios and SoftwareONE are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, and IPsense and ST IT are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names dataRain, DataSprints, Essence IT, NTT DATA, Sky.One and T-Systems as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Wipro is named as a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in five quadrants. IPsense and V8 Consulting are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRLink, Darede, Dedalus, IPsense and Logicalis.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

