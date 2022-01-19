Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with HowardSimon

CHICAGO & RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with HowardSimon (the “Company”), a retirement third-party administrator and payroll services provider based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

HowardSimon was founded in 1981 by Howard Simon to provide retirement plan administration services for small- and medium-sized businesses. After its founding, HowardSimon further developed its service and product offerings to include recordkeeping, 3(16) fiduciary services, payroll services and human capital management services, with the goal of integrating retirement and payroll services into a single platform to best serve employers and their employees. Today, HowardSimon has grown into one of the largest and most respected retirement third-party administrators in the Midwest while maintaining exceptional customer service.

“ We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Shore Capital given their extensive operating resources, network and track record of performance,” said Howard Simon. “ We are proud of our team’s relentless dedication to the customer experience and believe our partnership with Shore will enable HowardSimon to continue providing outstanding service and the highest quality product to our customers over the long term. Brad, Doug, myself and the entire Simon family are looking forward to growing HowardSimon with Shore.”

To support HowardSimon’s growth plan, Shore assembled a diverse and talented Board of Directors led by Brad Morehead, Partner and Head of Business Services Partners Fund at Shore Capital. “ We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at HowardSimon and grow together into a leading multi-regional retirement services provider,” said Brad. “ The Simon family has built a strong culture and foundation for growth.”

Together, HowardSimon and Shore will explore opportunities for growth through new partnerships and business development and continue to invest in the Company’s products and infrastructure.

“ We commend the HowardSimon team for its strategic vision and dedication to outstanding customer service over the past 40 years,” said Mickey Jiang, Principal at Shore Capital. “HowardSimon provides a unique integration of retirement and payroll solutions, and we are confident that through our partnership, we will be able to unlock further opportunities to best serve both existing and future customers.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has raised approximately $2.7 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About HowardSimon

HowardSimon has been providing creative financial solutions to clients since 1981. Over the years, the company has grown and evolved into one of the largest and most respected retirement plan administration, payroll, and human capital management providers in the Midwest. Along with being a leader and a resourceful provider of services, HowardSimon offers a truly integrated program that combines retirement plan and payroll information into a single platform, creating a unique employee experience as well as a single source, web-based Human Resources Information System solution. For more information, please visit www.hsimon.com.