Netskrt Joins the Streaming Media Alliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netskrt Systems today announced that it has joined the Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum comprised of leading companies from the online video ecosystem. Netskrt joined the Alliance in order to help solve intractable problems that still hinder universal consumption of streaming video, namely the inability for conventional content delivery networks (CDNs) to serve users in locations with poor or intermittent connectivity such as trains, planes, remote communities and even densely packed stadiums and other venues.

According to Steve Miller-Jones, Netskrt Vice President of Product Strategy, “We’re extremely honored to be joining the Streaming Media Alliance and look forward to interacting with the top video streaming companies in the world as well as sharing our expertise in edge Content Delivery Networks (eCDNs).”

The Netskrt eCDN solution enables streaming video providers to efficiently serve users with live and on-demand content in difficult to reach locations such as rapidly moving trains or in-flight airplanes. Netskrt is able to provide this capability either directly to content providers or in conjunction with existing CDN relationships, thereby rapidly facilitating a seamless extension of their existing service capabilities. The Netskrt solution also accelerates the movement of transportation operators away from walled-garden onboard VOD libraries by providing their passengers with access to content sources to which they already subscribe.

“The Streaming Video Alliance was established to develop an open architecture, propose standards, and promote best practices to support the future of streaming video,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director, Streaming Video Alliance. “We welcome Netskrt to the Alliance. They join leading organizations from across the industry to help the Alliance shape the future of online video by collaborating, discussing, and planning how the video ecosystem can operate openly and scale to best meet consumer demand.”

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance’s charter is to encourage deeper collaboration across the entire online video ecosystem, which will include the development of standards and best practices for an open architecture that will operate across the entire online video value chain. The Alliance is currently focused on identifying issues and solutions related to open architecture, quality of experience and interoperability.

About Netskrt

Netskrt Systems is technology innovator that is first to market with an edge content delivery network (eCDN) solution. The Netskrt eCDN brings the expanding universe of direct-to-consumer streaming internet video to previously unserved locations, notably rail and air transportation. For the first time, rail and air passengers are able to partake in a video experience indistinguishable from what they enjoy at home. Visit www.netskrt.io for more information.