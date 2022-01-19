PGT Trucking, NVI Institute Blairsville Join in Partnership to Train Diesel Technicians

Students in NVI Blairsville's diesel program are learning how to maintain trucks and other equipment critical to many U.S. industries. (Photo: Business Wire)

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PGT Trucking Inc., and New Village Institute Blairsville have partnered to help students launch rewarding careers as diesel technicians.

NVI Blairsville, the newest and largest dedicated diesel and auto technician training campus in the nation, launched innovative six-month technician programs on Jan. 3, 2022. The programs are licensed by the Pennsylvania State Board of Private Licensed Schools, Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that by the end of 2022, the commercial trucking industry will need approximately 67,000 trained technicians and 75,000 more diesel engine specialized professionals to keep up with demand. Focusing on the core skills required by employers to get new workers on the job quickly, NVI Blairsville addresses a critical need to add more capable technicians to the workforce.

Like NVI, PGT Trucking, a leader in the transportation industry, is focused on developing and using the latest technology in a rapidly changing field. The companies want to advance the industries that are vital to supporting the U.S. economy.

“We are pleased to support NVI Blairsville’s educational mission by sponsoring NVI student tuition grants as well as a classroom that will bear the PGT brand,” said PGT Trucking CEO Pat Gallagher. “NVI’s staff understands what fleets and dealers need in this rapidly changing infrastructure and logistics environment, and knows the difficulty in sourcing quality technicians. We are pleased to support their focused efforts to help solve the technician shortage and we are eager to welcome new technicians from NVI into our PGT family.

“Technician careers offer leading wages and benefits. Depending on certifications and level of experience, a technician can earn an average of $25 per hour, plus benefits,” Gallagher added.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that pay for some diesel technicians ranges upwards of $36 per hour.

Gary Beeman, CEO of NVI Blairsville parent company New Village Initiative, welcomed the partnership with the innovative staff of PGT.

“NVI Blairsville was purposely designed to quickly help solve the technician crisis that is harming the U.S. economy while also enabling access to a larger population of prospective students and professionals looking for a new, rewarding career and also to assist our partners in the trucking, logistics, automotive and heavy equipment industries who are in critical need of technicians,” Beeman said. “This partnership with PGT, one of the most advanced fleets in transportation, is a perfect example of how we serve the students, our partner industries, the community and the national economy.”

“Our industry-experienced instructors teach all the core skills our employer partners told us they need,” Beeman said. “By focusing on those needs, we are able to get technicians through comprehensive training in six months instead of the standard one to two years, and at a significantly lower cost that can greatly expand the population of prospective students. Through our New Village Foundation and our strategic industry partners such at PGT we can offer many prospective students loans and/or grants that they otherwise might not be able to qualify for.

“In a time of critical shortage that is affecting the U.S. delivery infrastructure and customer response times, we are excited to team with our neighbors, PGT, to support this industry that drives the economy in America,” Beeman added.

NVI Blairsville is located in picturesque Indiana County Pennsylvania’s Burrell Township, just an hour east of Pittsburgh. The 26.5-acre site includes 282,000 square feet of classroom and shop space. Students split their time between classroom instruction and hands-on training on an impressive array of equipment with the latest diagnostic technology.

Gallagher said PGT and NVI both bring a professional, innovative approach to work that supports the backbone of the U.S. economy. “PGT has been a leader in the community for decades, but we know our impact goes far beyond our local market, too,” Gallagher said. “Our talented staff welcomes the chance to team with the professionals at NVI to meet our shared goals.”

About the partners:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of Flatbed. At PGT Trucking, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” Visit www.pgttrucking.com.

NVI Institute Blairsville is the nation’s largest campus dedicated to diesel and auto technician training. It features accelerated, focused, six-month programs and bringing technician and training solutions to the OEM, fleet, and shipping infrastructure sectors while incorporating life, leadership, family, finance, employer, and community skills. On the web: www.nviblairsville.com