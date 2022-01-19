Lumicera Health Services and CassianRx Form Strategic Partnership to Deploy Intelligent Patient Engagement Platform

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumicera Health Services, a specialty pharmacy, wholly owned by Navitus Health Solutions, has entered a multiyear strategic partnership with CassianRx, a brand of Cassian Solutions, Inc. and a leading provider of patient engagement services.

The agreement, which was completed on December 8, 2021, enables both Lumicera and CassianRx to provide industry-leading, customized patient outcomes and experiences for patients with critical and complex conditions. The first initiative of this alliance is the launch of MyPortal, an intelligent engagement platform that delivers personalized patient guidance and clinical services to address the unique needs of the more than 500 chronic and serious conditions supported by Lumicera.

“ Insurers and manufacturers are increasingly looking to employ the latest communication technologies to engage with patients so they can actively participate in their own health care decisions, which ultimately improves outcomes,” said Sharon Faust, Vice President, Specialty Pharmacy, Lumicera Health Services. “ Partnering with CassianRx is one of the many ways that we continue to identify new and innovative ways to up-level the high-touch care we provide to our clients and their patients.”

By combining the innovative specialty services offered by Lumicera and the leading engagement technology offered by CassianRx, the partnership will provide more data-driven critical insights into patient needs and yield increased efficiencies, resulting in a more tailored customer experience.

Under the agreement, CassianRx will develop and deploy best-of-class services supported by staged investments from Lumicera. In turn, CassianRx will extend the jointly developed services incorporating intellectual property developed by Lumicera.

“ From our inception in 2018, our mission has been to remove the burden of disease and improve health for specialty patients,” said Christopher Corsi, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of CassianRx and Cassian Solutions. “ Lumicera is an ideal partner to usher in the most patient-centric technologies that allow for the rapid delivery of new and innovative service to ultimately benefit patients and reduce costs for the healthcare industry at large.”

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, serves as a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and industry alternative to traditional models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking the unnecessary costs out of pharmacy benefits to make prescriptions more affordable for hundreds of plan sponsors (i.e., employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.) and their 7+ million members. By combining a unique pass-through approach that returns 100% of rebates and discounts received with a focus on lowest-net-cost medications and comprehensive clinical care programs, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com. Follow Navitus on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on all the latest pharmacy benefit news, information and expert analysis.

About Lumicera Health Services

Lumicera offers innovative specialty pharmacy solutions, framed in the core principals of transparency and stewardship. Lumicera is defining the “new norm” in specialty pharmacy to optimize patient well-being. We are dedicated to improving specialty pharmacy care, one patient at a time, through educational, clinical, financial and service excellence. Visit www.lumicera.com.

About Cassian Solutions Inc.

CassianRx is a Pittsburgh-based provider of digital patient engagement tools serving as a powerful extension of pharmacies and specialty services. Care teams can leverage a suite of omnichannel tools that provide immediate patient connection without disrupting existing workflows. CassianRx’s unique clinical engagement services embed best-in-class patient experiences, ensuring that even patients with more complex care needs receive the care they deserve. Pharmacies that use CassianRx enjoy improved clinical and financial outcomes while making day-to-day activities easier. Visit www.CassianRx.com.