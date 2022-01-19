DouxMatok and Blommer Chocolate Company Announce a Strategic Commercial Partnership to Introduce a Sugar Reduction Solution in Chocolate Applications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a food tech company spearheading sugar reduction with its sugar-based sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, and Blommer Chocolate Company (USA), the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America, announce a strategic commercial partnership to produce and sell a game changing portfolio of chocolate products with significantly less sugar. Together, the companies have developed a breakthrough in chocolate applications, and are launching initially with a chocolate-flavored chip, which will be available to the Blommer network of customers in North America.

Incredo® Sugar is an innovative sugar reduction product and the only solution on the market made of real cane sugar. It allows for up to 50% sugar reduction and enhances the perception of sweetness with substantially less sugar and no compromise on taste, texture, or sweetness. The collaborative effort will allow both Blommer and DouxMatok to offer its customers a range of delicious chocolate products with significant sugar reduction. The first available product in the innovative Discovery product line is a new chocolate-flavored chip, with 50% sugar reduction, lower calories, and higher fiber compared to traditional full sugar chocolate chips but tastes just as decadent.

“We’ve been working to provide a reduced-sugar chocolate offering for a long time, and when we began working with Incredo® Sugar, we knew it would be successful,” said David Meggs, Chief Operating Officer at Blommer Chocolate Company. “Until now, we’ve only been able to offer full sugar or zero sugar products, without a sufficient offering for sugar-reduced chocolate that meets our high taste and sweetness expectations. We’re confident that our collaboration with DouxMatok is going to advance the space and we’re excited to introduce these new offerings to our network of customers.”

Providing sugar-reduced chocolate that meets consumer needs with no compromise to taste or sweetness has been a key challenge for food brands and manufacturers - after a year of development, this partnership addresses this long-standing industry challenge. A select group of customers started receiving and testing the innovative Incredo-enhanced chocolate-flavored chips and provided very positive feedback.

“We’re thrilled to bring our sugar reduction solution to Blommer’s extensive network of CPG customers, which will allow new innovations and exciting new product opportunities across the spectrum of confectionery, baking, and dairy industries,” said DouxMatok’s CEO, Ari Melamud. “Empowering delicious taste and enhanced nutrition while simultaneously improving the health and wellbeing of consumers globally is an ambitious goal, but as we hit these milestones in leadership in the sugar reduction space, it will catapult the industry into the next phase of food revolution.”

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the ‘Best Inventions of 2020’ by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok, a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. In April 2021, DouxMatok launched its first product, limited edition Incredo Spreads in two flavors via shop.incredosugar.com. For more information, please visit incredosugar.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using Incredo® Sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar levels in a wide range of food and snack products while retaining consumer preferences. For more information, please visit douxmatok.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Blommer Chocolate Company

Blommer Chocolate Company is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America. The company provides comprehensive business solutions for domestic and international customers of all sizes in the confectionery, baking and dairy industries. Blommer’s core competencies are cocoa bean processing, chocolate manufacturing, commodity risk management, and product and process R&D. Founded in 1939, Blommer has become a leader in advancing sustainable cocoa farming, playing an active role in the World Cocoa Foundation while promoting sustainable farming practices through its privately managed programs all over the world. For more information, please visit blommer.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.