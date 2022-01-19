Altura Credit Union Taps Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced today that Altura Credit Union has collaborated with its platform for enhanced credit decisioning.

Incorporated in 1957 and headquartered in Riverside County, Calif., Altura Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative providing financial solutions such as loans, investment, savings, credit and debit cards, online banking and other related services to the communities in the state of California. Through Scienaptic's credit decisioning platform, Altura aims to make its credit decisions automated, increase credit availability and stand firm for its Members and communities.

“We take immense pride in being a credit union that focuses on the wellbeing and growth of our Members and community,” said Kevin Sherrell, CSO and CLO of Altura Credit Union. “Scienaptic’s credit decisioning platform will automate and personalize our loan decisions allowing us to enhance credit access and offer an exceptional experience to every Member. Altura has always been ahead of its time, and we look forward to this partnership contributing to our success.”

Correspondingly, Scienaptic President, Pankaj Jain, cited, “We are eager to be collaborating with Altura Credit Union to help strengthen its loan portfolio. Scienaptic's industry leading AI technology will empower the credit union to increase loan approvals, provide personalized member service and expand its member base, without increasing risk.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

About Altura Credit Union

Altura Credit Union, incorporated in 1957, based in Riverside, CA, has 20 branches and over $2.2 billion in total assets with 163,000 members. They function as a not-for-profit financial cooperative and provide financial solutions such as loans, investment, savings, credit and debit cards, online banking, and other related services. They follow a code of ethics to deliver accurate, consistent, and personalized service to their Members and communities with every interaction, every time. For more information, visit www.alturacu.com.