Paragould, Arkansas City Council Selects CentralSquare Pro Suite to Improve 911 Dispatcher Efficiencies

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced that Paragould, Arkansas has selected CentralSquare’s 911 Pro to replace Motorola Vesta for its emergency dispatch needs to provide its dispatchers with easy-to-use software applications and key tools, like improved location resources, to make their jobs simpler and help provide better services to the citizens they serve.

"911 Pro is incredibly dispatcher-friendly and will go a long way in making our dispatchers’ day-to-day job much easier,” Mike McCammon, 911 Director for Paragould Emergency Services, said. “Features like report generators, advanced abandoned call processing and call prioritization, will free up our dispatchers to do what matters most – responding to emergency calls and coordinating lifesaving emergency response.”

CentralSquare's 911 Pro offers integrated CAD+911, giving dispatchers the full scope of information that they need, eliminating the burden of shifting between screens during emergency situations, and allowing them to send the right responders to the right place in less time and with less effort.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.