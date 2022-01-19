Encore Bank Partners with ZSuite Technologies to Leverage Innovative Technology Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals, has partnered with Encore Bank to offer its customers ZEscrow and ZRent.

Arkansas-based Encore Bank is a private, boutique bank with a commercial focus that couples experienced bankers with innovative technology to offer personalized service and experiences to its clients. The bank selected ZSuite as a partner to grow its business and better serve a larger customer base. Additionally, Encore will be able to offer its existing clients a new intuitive, digital platform that eliminates manual paperwork and streamlines these processes while also adhering to applicable compliance requirements, saving Encore clients both time and money.

“At Encore, we are always seeking new ways to leverage innovative technology to meet and exceed the needs of our clients,” said Nikki Pfleger, Encore’s EVP Director of Business Banking Solutions. “Conventional escrow and subaccounting processes are complex, manual, time-consuming and a compliance risk. We are thrilled to partner with ZSuite to offer our customers robust, innovative products that are a perfect fit for our business model.”

An advocate for the technological and financial growth of banks and credit unions, ZSuite offers SaaS solutions as a unique, value-add service. Its suite of product offerings, ZRent and ZEscrow, enables financial institutions to increase low-cost, core deposits, improve the customer experience and reach clients beyond their branch footprint through online channels. Serving the underserved and unknown niche markets within its already present customer base, these all-digital solutions are exclusively available to banks and credit unions with the capability of individualized customization.

“By offering ZEscrow and ZRent, Encore Bank can differentiate itself from other financial institutions as the demand for digital solutions continues to increase in the new year due to continued changes in consumer demands amid the pandemic,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite. “We are excited to play a role in Encore’s business development efforts as it continues to be one of the fastest growing banks in the country.”

ZSuite Technologies is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around multi-use escrow subaccounting processes.

