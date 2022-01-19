Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement FCU Boosts Digital-First Strategy with IMM eReceiptsPlus

RAHWAY, N. J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider specializing in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, announced today that longtime client, Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union (RMLEFCU), has expanded its digital offerings with the addition of eReceiptsPlus.

The patent-pending, cloud-based eTransaction technology features real-time, remote-sign capabilities, enabling members to complete end-to-end digital transactions, including remote embedded signature capture, directly from their mobile device via SMS (text) messaging. RMLEFCU, the 16th largest credit union in Colorado, provides banking services to more than 13,000 members and is the only credit union in the state focusing exclusively on law enforcement and their families.

Released in the fourth quarter of 2021, IMM’s eReceiptsPlus is one of the most innovative eReceipt applications to date, and the industry’s only real-time, remote ‘bring-your-own-device’ electronic signature capture and delivery solution. According to RMLEFCU, the solution will be instrumental in providing its members a more streamlined, engaging member experience.

“The biggest driver for us launching IMM’s eReceiptsPlus is the significant benefits it will provide to our members, especially those conducting transactions in the drive-through,” said Derek Horton, CTO at RMLEFCU. “Currently, we have a pretty manual process in which we have to send generic, paper-based receipts back and forth to members to complete transactions, however, with eReceiptsPlus, that entire process will be automated and completely electronic. This not only substantially improves the overall member experience, but also saves a tremendous amount of time and resources required to complete transactions. Additionally, we will now be able to more effectively complete transactions with members conducting business outside of our geographical footprint.”

With IMM’s eReceiptsPlus, RMLEFCU will be able to send digital receipts directly to its members’ mobile devices. Using the SMS-enabled signature feature, the member is then able to electronically sign the transaction in real-time, regardless of their location. Once the transaction is completed, the receipt, including the embedded signature, is automatically archived into the credit union’s imaging/ECM system, and a final copy is delivered via text to the member. The entire transaction is completed digitally in less than 30 seconds.

RMLEFCU prides itself on exceptional member service and increasing its digital footprint throughout its internal operations is important. Many processes are still manual so adopting a digital-first strategy is a key element in achieving its goals.

“We partnered with IMM many years ago, and they have been pivotal in ensuring we continue to meet the growing digital demands of our members,” RMLEFCU CEO Christine Wiley said. “We believe eReceiptsPlus will be a game-changer for our members and employees alike. In addition to the added convenience and improved overall experience for our members, we will also be able to complete more transactions, faster with improved accuracy. The drive-thru will now leverage our members’ mobile device instead of relying on pneumatic tubes to transfer paper, enabling us to completely eliminate paper-based processes, while maintaining a touchless, safe environment for our members.”

Michael Ball, SVP at IMM, said, “The response from credit unions like RMLEFCU to eReceiptsPlus has been incredible. RMLEFCU is among the first institutions to go live with our new offering, demonstrating its commitment to providing members the level of digital service they expect and are used to receiving from major online retailers and restaurants. RMLEFCU recognizes that they are not only competing against other financial institutions, but also third-party providers and fintechs, and it is crucial to not only meet but exceed member expectations. I am proud to partner with the credit union on this next venture and rolling out our new, advanced digital receipts solution that delivers unique capabilities not found in any other receipt product in today’s market.”

About IMM

For 25 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,500 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or call 1.800.836.4750.

About Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union

Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union (RMLEFCU) is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. With assets totaling $307 million, it serves more than 13,000 members.

For more information, visit https://rmlefcu.org or call 1.303.458.6660.