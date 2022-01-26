Spellman Performance Partners with STRIVE to Optimize Muscle Performance for 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Class

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced a partnership with Spellman Performance, America’s elite speed performance institution. Through the partnership, Spellman Performance clients, including athletes training for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, will have access to data-driven insights about their muscle activity, allowing these athletes to run faster and achieve peak athletic performance.

Led by Les Spellman, the nationally renowned speed performance coach, Spellman Performance has trained hundreds of NFL and USA Rugby players, Olympians, and NCAA athletes, including numerous NFL first-round draft picks. They help athletes and coaches to master speed through biomechanics, advanced technical training, and individualized programs. With this partnership, Spellman Performance is incorporating insights from STRIVE’s cutting-edge muscle performance data platform into training regimens to help athletes achieve and maintain peak performance.

“For elite athletes, the margin between good speed and great speed is razor-thin. It’s fractions of a second that can determine the trajectory of an athlete’s career,” said Les Spellman, founder of Spellman Performance. “STRIVE is unique in its ability to deliver granular data related to muscle performance, activation and fatigue – all of which are critical factors that impact speed and acceleration. They say you can’t teach speed, but with the insights our athletes get from STRIVE data, that’s exactly what we are doing on an everyday basis.”

STRIVE’s world-leading electromyography (EMG) technology enables elite athletes to monitor the muscle activation of their hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into compression clothing, the STRIVE Data Platform delivers accurate and actionable data that helps Spellman Performance clients improve their speed and compete at peak performance.

“Athletes around the world come to Les Spellman for one reason: to run faster. STRIVE will arm those athletes with the data-driven insights that will enable them to train smarter and see real results,” said Nikola Mrvaljevic, CEO and founder of STRIVE. “STRIVE delivers the most comprehensive muscle data in human performance, and we look forward to working with Spellman Performance athletes to help them run faster and achieve their goals.”

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit www.strive.tech or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.