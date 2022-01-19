Bolt Logistics and IKEA Canada Join Forces to Deploy One of Canada’s Largest Zero Emission Vehicle Fleets

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolt Logistics (“Bolt”), a leading Canadian technology-enabled ecommerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery provider, is proud to announce that it will deploy 30 electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in 2022, in partnership with leading global home furnishing retailer IKEA Canada (“IKEA”). This sustainable approach to delivery and ecommerce operations will help bring both companies closer to their industry-leading carbon footprint minimization goals, including Bolt aiming to be carbon negative by 2023 and IKEA Canada striving to reach 100 percent zero-emission deliveries by 2025. This also marks one of Canada’s largest zero-emissions, medium-duty vehicle distributions for commercial deliveries to date.

Bolt’s first zero emission delivery trucks have officially hit the road with more to follow across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario early this year. This initiative propels both Bolt and IKEA Canada forward within the Canadian logistics, delivery and ecommerce landscape by improving relationships with progressive clients intending to decarbonize their supply chain.

“Bolt is committed to being a planet positive business. We’re demonstrating this commitment through our focus on becoming a carbon-negative logistics company by the end of 2023. This involves making a conscious investment to help ensure we can provide a zero-emission, carbon-negative last-mile delivery solution, while funding carbon sequestering initiatives around the globe,” said Mark Ang, CEO of Bolt Logistics. “We are thrilled to be working with IKEA Canada on this initiative and look forward to continuing to collaborate on building smarter and greener supply chains.”

“With transportation being one of the largest contributors of the global climate crisis, IKEA Canada is committed to eradicating carbon emissions and electrifying its last-mile delivery service, utilizing the benefits of electric vehicles to further transform the market,” said Melissa Barbosa, Head of Sustainability at IKEA Canada. “The value-add of deploying zero emission vehicles accelerates our goal of becoming more accessible, affordable, and sustainable for our customer network.”

By offering customer-centric solutions and enhanced eco supply chain structures, Bolt and IKEA Canada are one step closer to achieving their aggressive emission reduction goals. Bolt is also taking this ambition beyond the Canadian border with an expansion into the United States planned over the next few months. This will help minimize not only the company’s own carbon footprint but also the industry’s on a global scale.

About Bolt Logistics

Founded in 2017, Bolt Logistics (“Bolt”) is a leading Canadian technology-enabled ecommerce fulfillment and last-mile delivery provider for businesses of all sizes – from small direct-to-consumer brands to large national retailers. Bolt provides a customer-centric and sustainable approach to fulfillment, including reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery. By operating as an extension of every customer’s team, Bolt delivers best-in-class services every step of the way, ensuring faster, more cost-effective, and complete customer deliveries. For more information on why Canada’s largest box mattress companies, furniture businesses, and ecommerce entrepreneurs trust Bolt as their fulfillment partner, visit gobolt.com.

About IKEA Canada

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.