Cryptocurrency Unites With Susan G. Komen to End Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will now accept donations in the form of cryptocurrency. Through a partnership with The Giving Block, Komen will be able to accept various cryptocurrencies and provide donors with tax receipts.

“We are excited to welcome donors who want to support the mission of Susan G. Komen to end breast cancer through cryptocurrency and appreciate the partnership with The Giving Block to make this possible,” said Komen’s President and CEO Paula Schneider.

Added Pat Duffy, co-founder of The Giving Block, “Today, hundreds of millions of people use cryptocurrency. And with an average gift size of nearly $11,000, nonprofits who prioritize crypto donors are getting ahead.”

Komen is currently accepting more than 70 cryptocurrencies, including:

Komen is currently accepting more than 70 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and many others.

To learn more and make a crypto donation to Susan G. Komen, visit https://komen.org/donatecrypto.

