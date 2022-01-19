Summit Health Adds Westmed Medical Group and New Jersey Urology, Expanding Access to its Unique Connected Care Model

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group in 2019, announced today two major partnerships with Westmed Medical Group (“Westmed”), a multispecialty medical practice with locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and New Jersey Urology (“NJU”), one of the leading urology practices in the United States. Summit Health is the region’s premier integrated network of urgent, primary and specialty care.

With these new partners, Summit Health now includes more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon, offering patients a seamless experience across a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Both Westmed and NJU will initially continue to operate under their current brands as “A Summit Health Company.”

“An important lesson of this pandemic is how vital it is to expand access to care. The addition of Westmed and NJU enables Summit Health to meet the needs of even more patients through our highly connected care model,” said Jeff Alter, CEO of Summit Health. “Health care remains a local phenomenon and this expansion will help show that the more we can develop a long-standing relationship with a patient – however they enter our network – the better we can deliver positive outcomes and manage quality care while controlling costs.”

Anthony Viceroy, CEO of Westmed, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of Summit Health. Martin Goldstein, MD, President of NJU, will serve as Chief of Urology at Summit Health.

“Westmed and Summit Health share a vision of health care delivery and a commitment to the health of our patients,” said Anthony Viceroy. “By leveraging Summit Health’s expertise in coordinated, value-based primary and specialty care, the newly bolstered organization will create a uniquely accessible comprehensive care delivery model and allow us to play a greater role in the health of our communities.”

The addition of NJU greatly enhances Summit Health’s urologic service line and complements its cancer services. “NJU’s more than 150 urologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and clinicians have chosen to partner with Summit Health due to our shared commitment to the highest quality of integrated patient care,” added Dr. Martin Goldstein.

The integrations will also create new opportunities for further expansion into adjacent areas. As Summit Health continues to grow to meet evolving patient needs, it will explore thoughtful, strategic combinations that are culturally aligned and that help fill clinical, geographic, or operational gaps.

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.summithealth.com .

About Westmed Medical Group

Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of nearly 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured healthcare excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, in addition to Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk. For more information, visit www.westmedgroup.com.

About New Jersey Urology

New Jersey Urology is a premier urology practice in the United States. NJU provides complete urologic care and comprehensive individualized treatment at more than 60 locations, including six state-of-the-art Cancer Treatment Centers, in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information visit https://njurology.com/.