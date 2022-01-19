InterSystems Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

InterSystems IRIS is a complete, cloud-first data platform which provides high performance database management, interoperability, and analytics capabilities, all built-in from the ground up.

InterSystems IRIS exceeds requirements for multicloud, intercloud and hybrid deployment, high-speed processing and ingest, and distributed data access. InterSystems IRIS is available on all major public cloud marketplaces, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and private cloud, and has been deployed across the globe.

InterSystems IRIS position recognizes the solution’s support for advanced analytics, due to its strength in embedded analytics, ML and AI. InterSystems IRIS Adaptive Analytics capabilities provide business users with superior ease of use and self-service analytics capabilities to visualize, analyze, and interrogate live data from multiple sources in a consistent format.

“One of the biggest IT challenges facing businesses today is integrating their data from across multiple systems and silos and turning it into actionable insights,” said Scott Gnau, InterSystems Head of Data Platforms. “We feel our position in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant recognizes our ability to help organizations overcome those difficulties with advanced technologies that enable them to access, transform, and harmonize data from multiple sources and makes it faster and easier for them to gain new insights.”

“Over the last year, we have continued to innovate and invest in our InterSystems IRIS data platform, extending our performance, scalability, analytics, and multicloud support. With the addition of frictionless and native Python support, we now support millions of Python developers and hundreds of thousands of existing Python libraries. We will continue to invest in innovation and deliver the benefits of that back to our customers and partners, ensuring they have the capabilities required to enable an agile and resilient organization.”

A complimentary copy of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems can be viewed here.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases,” Rick Greenwald, Merv Adrian, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, Henry Cook, 14 December 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world’s most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24x7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.