The Knot 2022 Best of Weddings Winners Revealed

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Knot—a leading all-in-one wedding-planning resource—announced its annual Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame award winners, recognizing the small businesses within the wedding industry that are going above and beyond for their couples. The two accolades honor wedding vendors nationwide with the most and the highest-rated reviews from real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot.

The second half of 2021 welcomed the start of the wedding boom, as postponed 2020 weddings and celebrations took place in addition to those already planned for 2021. The wedding industry has worked together to overcome challenges and now welcomes one of the busiest wedding seasons ever, with an estimated 2.6 million weddings in 2022. The Knot 2022 Best of Weddings awards recognize the professionals who are making it possible for couples to move forward with their celebrations, while pivoting and innovating to keep health and safety top of mind.

“Following the most difficult year the wedding industry has ever experienced, we find ourselves amidst a wedding boom, where couples are relying on wedding professionals more than ever as they plan their celebrations,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “The Knot 2022 Best of Weddings awards recognize the exceptional service these vendors have provided to couples in 2021 to ensure the human connection, celebration and joy that so many missed during 2020 can resume once again through weddings.”

The Knot’s 16th annual Best of Weddings award winners represent the top wedding professionals as rated by couples, for couples around the nation. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including wedding planners, venues, photographers, cake bakers, musicians and more, to find the most and highest-rated vendors of the year. This year, approximately five percent of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot won the prestigious Best of Weddings accolade. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame. This year, 1,743 wedding professionals were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Knot Best of Weddings awards provide couples with the confidence they need to search for and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding celebrations to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.

Winners of The Knot’s Best of Weddings and/or Hall of Fame awards are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. A marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with millions of engaged couples every month who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

Award winners of The Knot 2022 Best of Weddings received an official digital badge to showcase on their The Knot Storefront, social media and business website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

