WeddingWire Honors Top US Wedding Professionals With 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards®

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeddingWire—a leading wedding vendor marketplace—today recognizes top wedding professionals with the announcement of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards®. This accolade represents the top wedding professionals reviewed by couples based on their quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. Amidst the current wedding boom, wedding professionals around the world continue to provide exceptional service to make each couple’s planning experience as seamless as possible.

“The small businesses that are the heart and soul of the wedding industry deserve the utmost praise and recognition for their unwavering service to couples this year,” said Jeffra Trumpower, Senior Creative Director at WeddingWire. “Following the biggest disruption the wedding industry has ever seen, we applaud the winners of the 2022 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards for rising to the occasion to support and celebrate couples more than ever before.”

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® highlight the industry’s leading professionals who help make wedding planning easy and enjoyable for the millions of couples who use WeddingWire each month. To discover these distinguished wedding vendors, WeddingWire analyzed customer reviews across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. This year’s winners exhibit superior service, responsiveness, quality and professionalism when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month. To be eligible, recipients must have received at least five reviews between January 1 and December 31 of 2021. Approximately the top five percent of WeddingWire wedding professionals win the award. Recipients received an official badge to be showcased on their WeddingWire Storefront and business websites.

Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. A marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with couples who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

To learn more about the Couples’ Choice Awards, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About WeddingWire

WeddingWire is a trusted online and app-based marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals across the US and internationally through WeddingWire.in and WeddingWire.ca, with a suite of comprehensive tools that make wedding planning easier. Operating within the $250 billion global wedding industry, WeddingWire helps couples find the right team of wedding professionals to plan and execute a wedding celebration personalized to them. Couples planning their weddings can read millions of vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a directory of hundreds of thousands of vendors local to them. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com, WeddingWire.ca, and WeddingWire.in and follow on social media: Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.