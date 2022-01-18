Green Mountain Energy Enters Agreement to Offer Arizona 100 Percent Renewable Energy Ahead of State Deadlines

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizonans have moved closer to having the power to choose clean, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Green Mountain Energy (GME) has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Sawtooth DevCo, LLC (“Sawtooth”), to provide locally sourced renewable energy to Arizonans from new solar facilities to be located in Arizona. The LOI was executed to support expected customer enrollment following GME’s 2021 application to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) to provide competitive retail electric services in accordance with the Energy Competition Act (ECA). The approval of GME’s application by the ACC will allow GME to move forward on purchasing solar energy from the Sawtooth projects.

Through the LOI, GME will provide 100 percent local renewable energy from new projects to its Arizona customers pending a favorable decision by regulators to allow consumers to exercise their existing right to choose their electric provider. When approved, GME will be the first and only Arizona electricity provider to provide only clean renewable energy to all its customers, meeting the ACC’s pending 100 percent clean energy requirement nearly 50 years ahead of the proposed 2070 deadline. GME estimates that customer interest in its local renewable offering would support 100 MW of locally generated solar from the projects.

GME’s ACC application and this LOI provide Arizonans the option to get green energy from a 100 percent local Arizona solar generator -- if customers are given their existing right under law to choose. Arizonans will be able to access 100 percent renewable offerings once GME’s application with the ACC is approved.

Arizona’s current electric monopolies are actively attempting to block the ability of all customers to choose GME’s 100 percent local renewable product through efforts at the legislature. If their efforts succeed, this freedom for Arizonans to choose their electric provider and products they desire would be denied.

“Arizona consumers deserve the freedom to choose clean energy, now,” said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager of Green Mountain. “This agreement supports Green Mountain’s mission to change the way power is made and brings the state one step closer to meeting their clean energy goals. Green Mountain can help Arizonans accelerate the transition to renewables with our commitment to clean energy and local jobs.”

About Green Mountain Energy Company

Green Mountain Energy Company is the nation’s longest serving renewable energy retailer and believes in using wind, sun, and water for good. The company was founded in 1997 with a simple mission: to change the way power is made. Green Mountain offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity products from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Green Mountain customers have collectively helped avoid 90 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. To learn more about Green Mountain, visit greenmountainenergy.com.