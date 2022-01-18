Heritage Cannabis Announces Affiliate Endocanna Enters Strategic Partnership with OMNI Medical Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that Endocanna Health (“Endocanna”), a company in which Heritage holds a 30% non-controlling interest, has entered into a strategic partnership with OMNI Medical Services (“OMNI”). OMNI is a multi-state operator of medical cannabis clinics, evaluations, research, pain management, and online pharmacy services.

Under the partnership, OMNI is preparing a major study in collaboration with Endocanna to determine the best strain of plant-based medicines for patients by analyzing their endocannabinoid system. Endocanna’s EndoDNA test kits analyze essential biomolecules in the human endocannabinoid system to formulate and identify the ratios of CBD and cannabis the body metabolizes most effectively, and explores optimal methods of consumption and dosing based on metabolic function and drug to drug interactions.

“We are impressed with the advancements being made by Endocanna in helping medical cannabis patients discover their own unique responses to cannabinoids and terpenes,” stated David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. “The partnership between OMNI and Endocanna will help accelerate the understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis, including the exciting potential for the use of cannabis products in the treatment of and recovery for those experiencing COVID-19.”

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., the CB4 suite of medical products in Canada and ArthroCBD in the U.S.

