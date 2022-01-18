Parse Biosciences Announces Partnership With Research Instruments Group to Offer RNA-Seq Kits in Singapore and Southeast Asia Region

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a company providing researchers with single-cell sequencing solutions, today announced a partnership with Research Instruments Pte Ltd to provide Parse’s Evercode Whole Transcriptome Kits (WTKs), Cell Fixation Kits and Nuclei Fixation Kits to markets in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Under an agreement between the two parties, Research Instruments has been appointed a distributor of the Parse product portfolio for Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Research Instruments will provide customer service, technical support, sales and marketing, distribution, and related logistical efforts for the Parse Bioscience portfolio of single-cell genomics research.

Research Instruments is the premier distributor for genomic and life science research products in Southeast Asia, with multiple technical teams and established customer support relationships throughout the region. Their core mission is to introduce and accelerate the adoption of groundbreaking life science research tools to their markets.

In early 2021, Parse Biosciences introduced their Whole Transcriptome Kits to the market which features Evercode: their patented technique of combinatorial barcoding. In October 2021, they expanded that offering to include the Evercode Whole Transcriptome Mega, which allows researchers to profile up to 1,000,000 cells in parallel, and the Evercode Whole Transcriptome Mini, a kit used to profile up to 10,000 cells in parallel for smaller-scale studies at an entry-level price point.

“A significant priority for the Parse team is accessibility–not only in how readily customers can start using the technology, but also with a fully supportive team backing their efforts,” said Alex Rosenberg, CEO and Co-founder of Parse Biosciences. “We’re thrilled that Research Instruments shares our vision of offering scalable and easily adaptable single-cell RNA-seq technology to a wide market.”

“At RI, we’re committed to providing access to innovative technologies,” said Greg Kent, CEO of Research Instruments. “The sequencing solutions of Parse Biosciences simplify workflows without sacrificing resolution, and with our technical sales and applications support teams who are trained and experienced in single cell genomics applications, the Parse Bioscience platform now becomes readily accessible to any scientist in the region.”

Parse Biosciences and Research Instruments will be hosting a technical introductory webinar for Southeast Asia on January 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM SGT. Discover more about Parse Biosciences and the capabilities of its platform at https://www.parsebiosciences.com/, or contact Research Instruments at https://www.ri.com.sg/.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a Seattle-based company with the mission of accelerating progress in human health and scientific research.

At the core of our company is our pioneering approach for single cell sequencing. Single-cell sequencing has already enabled groundbreaking discoveries which have led to new understandings of cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system. At Parse Biosciences, we are providing researchers with the ability to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.

About Research Instruments

Research Instruments Pte Ltd is a leading distributor of scientific instruments and bio-reagents for life science research, with a focus providing next-generation tools and technologies with best-in-class support for applications, maintenance services and training. Established in 1989 with offices throughout Southeast Asia, Research Instruments Pte Ltd is GDP-MDS certified for Dx and Medical device distribution, bizSAFE for engineering services, and offers GMP compliant and ISO 9001 Certified warehousing and cold-chain logistics for our customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.ri.com.sg/.