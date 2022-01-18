Tractor Supply Introduces Exclusive Greenworks Pro 60V Battery-powered Outdoor Equipment to Lineup

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced a partnership with Greenworks, the leading provider of battery-operated outdoor power equipment, to be the exclusive retailer of Greenworks Pro 60V. The platform includes more than 75 battery-operated, professional-grade residential tools, including zero-turn, riding and push mowers, pressure washers, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf blowers, snow blowers and more.

“The addition of the Greenworks Pro 60V platform to our extensive lineup of outdoor power equipment gives us even more options to support the Out Here Lifestyle,” said Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at Tractor Supply. “As the Zero Turn Headquarters, we are especially excited to be the exclusive home for the Greenworks Pro 60V mower along with a wide variety of handheld outdoor equipment as our customers prepare for the spring lawn and garden season in a more sustainable way.”

The Greenworks Pro 60V platform has zero emissions and utilizes rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are interchangeable among the entire lineup of tools. The batteries have a substantial lifecycle, powering a two-acre mow with a single charge on the 42” zero-turn mower. All Greenworks Pro 60V mowers have instant torque response capabilities to overcome uneven cutting surfaces and optimize battery life. The tools also have less vibration, allowing customers to use their outdoor power equipment for longer. Additionally, battery-powered equipment does not need to be winterized.

“We are constantly working to expand our lineup to ensure we have the tools our customers want,” Estep continued. “We have seen interest in battery-powered lawn and garden tools grow at an exponential rate, making this partnership an important step in fulfilling those expectations, both with zero turns and all of our outdoor power equipment.”

“Greenworks is proud to provide sustainable, superior and innovative equipment that exceeds users expectations,” said Kevin Holzworth, Sr. VP of Retail Sales at Greenworks. “Tractor Supply shares our commitment to being part of the solution to a greener future without sacrificing power, making for a productive and exciting partnership. We look forward to introducing our Greenworks Pro 60V outdoor power equipment lineup to current and future Tractor Supply customers as a powerful, low maintenance way to mow, blow, trim and love your yard and land.”

The Greenworks Pro 60V platform is now available at TractorSupply.com and will roll out to stores nationwide over the next few months. To see the full lineup or to check availability at your local store, click here.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Greenworks®

Since 2002, Greenworks has been the leader in battery-powered outdoor equipment and offers the most comprehensive collection of battery-powered tools for homeowners and landscaping professionals alike. Greenworks broad line of rugged, powerful tools deliver best-in-class power, performance, and runtime without the noise, hassle, or harmful emissions. Greenworks is obsessed with making sustainable, eco-friendly products that are purposefully designed to deliver the highest performance with the lowest environmental impact. With its U.S. headquarters based in Mooresville, N.C., the company offers a complete line of products through their Greenworks and Greenworks Commercial lines. The Greenworks Pro 60 Volt platform is sold exclusively at Tractor Supply. For more information, visit www.greenworkstools.com and www.greenworkscommercial.com.