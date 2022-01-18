First 5 California Welcomes Lori Risso

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Children and Families Commission, also known as First 5 California, welcomed the appointment of its newest commissioner, Lori Risso, Principal of August Elementary School in the Stockton Unified School District.

“First 5 California is proud to welcome Ms. Risso to the Commission,” said Camille Maben, First 5 California Executive Director. “Ms. Risso’s extensive background in education and leadership will be a valuable asset to the Commission in its pursuit of equitable opportunities and supports for our youngest Californians and their families.”

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the California Children and Families Commission,” said Ms. Risso. “To serve to put the health, education, and social-emotional well-being of our young children at the forefront is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Ms. Risso has served as a teacher, reading coach, and administrator in the Stockton Unified School District for 31 years. In 2011, she became the principal of August Elementary School where she continues to serve today. In 2019, under Principal Risso’s leadership, August Elementary was chosen as an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Showcase school. “This is a definite career highlight as teachers from all over the United States come to observe our teachers using AVID strategies,” added Ms. Risso. She will be the second Commissioner to represent the central valley, since the establishment of First 5 California.

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.