PlasmaSaves.Org Donates $20,000 to God’s Love We Deliver

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlasmaSaves.org, an organization founded during COVID-19 to facilitate the collection of plasma to save lives, is thrilled to announce a $20,000 donation to God’s Love We Deliver.

“We are honored to have been chosen by PlasmaSaves.org for this donation and support,” says David Ludwigson, Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “This organization has done critical work saving lives across the country, all while raising funds and awareness for God’s Love We Deliver, to help us continue our life-saving work, cooking and home-delivering medically tailored meals for New Yorkers living with severe illness.”

“Watching COVID-19 cripple our hometown of New York City prompted us to take action and start PlasmaSaves.org,” say Marisol and Richard Brekka, PlasmaSaves.org co-founders. “We received tremendous support from many organizations, but God’s Love We Deliver was our very first partner. We are so thankful for their assistance and are honored to champion the God’s Love We Deliver mission in return.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marisol and Richard Brekka saw the devastating effect it had on their beloved New York City and they vowed to help. The couple founded PlasmaSaves.org to facilitate the donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to save lives. The infection-fighting antibodies found in the plasma can be used as therapy and transferred to a patient actively fighting COVID-19, therefore boosting that patient’s immune system. PlasmaSaves.org then joined TheFightIsInUs.org, a coalition of organizations promoting COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection. Together, they helped facilitate the collection of more than 650,000 units of plasma.

After accomplishing its mission of helping New Yorkers receive COVID-19 treatment in their time of crisis, PlasmaSaves.org will now sunset. Before doing so, the organization is thrilled and humbled to donate $20,000 to God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit that has been a trusted partner of PlasmaSaves.org from the very beginning. While the pandemic is far from over, donating to God’s Love We Deliver allows the PlasmaSaves.org’s mission to live on and continue to help many more New Yorkers in times of crisis and beyond.

About PlasmaSaves.org

PlasmaSaves.org is a non-profit founded in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic that facilitates the donation of COVID-19 convalescent plasma to save lives and fund critical research. PlasmaSaves.org pays it forward by donating $100 per COVID-19 plasma donation in the donor’s name to God’s Love We Deliver and the Food is Medicine Coalition.

PlasmaSaves.org is proudly supported by GoFundMe, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Focus Point, Second Alpha and Prove.

About God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, we now serve people living with more than 200 different diagnoses. To support the health and well-being of our clients, we provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling, and advocate for food and nutrition support. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving individuals living with illness, and their children and caregivers. With a community of thousands of volunteers, we home-delivered more than 2.5 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 individuals last year. All services are free to clients and full of love. For more information, visit godslovewedeliver.org. Follow God’s Love on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.