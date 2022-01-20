Perfect Corp. Partners with M·A·C Cosmetics and SoPost for a First-to-Market Personalized Product Sampling Experience

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, partnered with leading beauty brand, M·A·C Cosmetics, and online product sampling platform, SoPost, for a first-of-its-kind digital-meets-physical personalized product sampling experience for M·A·C Cosmetics’ iconic Studio Fix Fluid Foundation. The unique product discovery journey combines hyper-realistic AR virtual try-on and personalized AI shade matching, with the convenience of physical product sampling delivered to your door. This tailored full circle consumer experience bridges the gap between digital and physical worlds, allowing consumers and brands to make more confident sampling and purchase decisions.

A First-to-Market Sampling Experience Powered by the Latest AI and AR Technology

This personalized product matching sample experience will be accessed through a call to action that sits across multiple activation points across the consumer journey including social platforms (Facebook and Instagram), and retailer and brand websites. For example, opt-in customers for M·A·C Cosmetics will receive a special email with a unique singe use link to “Claim a Studio Fix Fluid Foundation Sample”. Once clicked, this link will open to a special landing page that hosts the product-matching virtual try-on experience. Here, customers will receive an automatic shade-match from 67 inclusive shades that is the best fit for them with the option to claim the sample product that was suggested. Customers will then be prompted to fill in their personal shipping information and samples will be delivered to their home. Uniquely, and for the first time, the customer will receive a sample of the exact shade they are matched within the virtual experience itself - for a seamless end-to-end consumer experience.

Personalized Sampling Experience Enhanced with AR Virtual Try-on

This first-of-its-kind virtual shade-match sampling experience will first launch for the best-selling M·A·C Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid Foundation in the United Kingdom. With 80,000 foundation samples available, Perfect Corp., M·A·C Cosmetics, and SoPost will deliver a truly tailored and unique customer sampling experience that combines AR virtual try-on, and physical product samples to customers’ doorsteps. SoPost will then follow up with customers on M·A·C Cosmetics’ behalf for a review of their product sampling experience to gain valuable customer insights and drive customers to specific points of purchase online.

“We are excited to partner with M·A·C Cosmetics and SoPost to pair virtual product discovery with physical product sampling for a new-age experiential product discovery journey,” shares Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “Consumers continue to turn to product sampling as a means for making more confident purchase decisions. We’re excited to use AI and AR virtual try-on as a way to best match M·A·C customers with foundation samples that best fit for their skin tone in order to boost consumer purchase confidence and help companies better distribute physical samples.”

"The growth of virtual try on is a trend that we don't see going away, and we're thrilled to be working with the teams at M·A·C and Perfect Corp. to be taking the consumer experience a step further with samples delivered in-home,” explains SoPost Founder and CEO, Jonathan Grubin. “This first-to-market activation is an exciting development in the world of online sampling and demonstrates how people's buying habits are changing - and how sampling can adapt," he adds.

“In an ever-evolving market where physical and digital is merged like never before, our next-generation VTO-driven SoPost experience combines shade-matching with sampling into one seamless customer journey. Allowing for a trial-driven product like foundation to become more accessible than ever,” says Fiona Sainty Vice President General Manager of M·A·C Cosmetics UK & Ireland. “We have been able to offer our customers the joy of trying shades digitally through our M·A·C Virtual Try On service since 2020, but we wanted to take it a step further and now we can not only match, but also offer a sample which is delivered to you in the comfort of your own home.”

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS

M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics), a leading brand of professional cosmetics is part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 110 countries/territories worldwide.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.