Altice USA Donates $1 Million to Thousands of Local Schools and Classrooms to Help Them Stay Connected This School Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) announces today plans to distribute $1 million in support of students and teachers across its Optimum and Suddenlink footprint through a partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose. The effort is aimed at funding classroom projects, organized by public school teachers, that will enable access to tools, technology and experiences that support student success.

Employees of the company will aid in allocating the donations to ensure the program resonates with the local communities in which company employees live, work, and service.

This marks the second consecutive year that Altice is partnering with DonorsChoose to donate funds to local classroom projects throughout the company’s Optimum and Suddenlink service footprint. Last year, Altice funded more than 3,000 projects in nearly 2,200 schools across the country.

“ Altice sees firsthand how important technology and access to the Internet are for students and the dedicated teachers who bring learning to life,” said Lisa Anselmo, Executive Vice President, Communications and Community Affairs, and Chief Diversity Officer. “ Partnering with DonorsChoose allows us to support thousands of classrooms across the communities we serve so we can connect children today and enable opportunities tomorrow. We are proud to start this year continuing to play a role in creating enriching and meaningful education opportunities for the next generation of leaders.”

" Altice is stepping in to provide local students with more access to technology, which remains one of the top resources requested by teachers on DonorsChoose," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. " Through this partnership, Altice and its employees are empowering educators and ensuring students have what they need for an enriching education."

This program follows the company’s recent $10 million community relief program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which aided households, small businesses, and communities across the country through technology donations, monetary grants, in-kind contributions and more during their great times of need.

