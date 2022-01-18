Local Healthcare Group Defies Industry Trend, Reduces Employee Medical Plan Costs For 3rd Straight Year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Health Collaborative (i-Health), a local physician-owned and led multispecialty practice, and Revo Health (Revo), which provides business support to i-Health and other groups across the country, continue to see their employee medical plan costs decrease year over year, with 2021 projected to be another significant reduction. The two organizations share a self-funded healthcare plan covering a combined 1,500+ employees. Costs on a per employee per month basis (PEPM) have decreased 12% from 2018 to 2021, while access to quality care options have increased.

i-Health and Revo offer a variety of plan options for employees, including a copay plan, high deductible HSA- qualified plan, and high value plan. Enrollment in the high value plan has increased each year since its inception, with over 40% of employees choosing that option.

Dr. Michael Spencer is an i-Health board member and physician with Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates, an operating division of i-Health. Dr. Spencer attributes the plan’s success to four components: plan design, a high value network, employee education, and innovative sites of service. “Our employees have seen their healthcare benefits improve while maintaining flat premium contributions, without compromising care, which is pretty much unheard of. As physicians, we strive to provide clinical excellence for each and every patient we treat. It’s reassuring to see that a diverse group of independent practices focused on quality care can also provide value for patients, payors, and employers alike.”

Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO), an operating division within i-Health, was an early adopter of the self-funded model. In 2010, they shifted from a traditional, fully-insured plan and partnered with local third-party administrator HealthEZ to design their current framework. Ever since switching, TCO has realized significant savings each year, a key reason why i-Health and Revo fully adopted the model for their organizations.

