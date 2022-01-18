TriLinc Teams up with Female Led Alternative Credit Provider Working Capital Associates as New Investment Partner for Africa and Latin America

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLinc Global, LLC (“TriLinc”) announced today the approval of WCA (Working Capital Associates) LLP (“WCA”) as a new investment partner for business expansion and socioeconomic development in Africa and Latin America. “We are very excited about our partnership with Working Capital Associates for broadening our existing term loan and trade finance investment capabilities throughout Africa and Latin America,” commented Gloria Nelund, CEO and founder of TriLinc. “International trade has the potential to deliver important, short, medium, and long-term economic development to SMEs and the communities in which they operate. WCA’s experience track record, local in-country presence and institutional quality approach to portfolio management aligns with TriLinc’s goal to deliver risk-adjusted returns to our investors while creating positive, measurable impact in communities across the globe.”

Federica Sambiase, WCA’s CEO & Founder said, “The agreement with TriLinc comes after three years of successfully growing and operating in value chains and trade finance in the African and Latin American markets and is a major step towards reaching WCA’s mission of scaling up its highly successful approach. WCA feels privileged to partner with TriLinc to successfully scale our operations based on a tried-and-proven business model: providing access to capital to high-growth and sustainable SME’s in developing countries, creating proven societal impact and, at the same time, market-rate returns for investors. Our alliance is underpinned by our shared investment values and by our desire to advance the female investing agenda”.

About TriLinc Global

TriLinc Global is a female led, female founded impact investing fund sponsor with a mission to link market-rate returns, positive impact, and scalable solutions. Through its registered investment adviser subsidiaries, TriLinc has invested over $1.46 billion in private debt transactions globally and seeks to demonstrate the power of the capital markets in helping solve some of the world’s pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges. TriLinc Global was recently named #4 in impact investing and #56 of 200 overall companies in the 2022 Real Leaders Impact Award (read about it here: https://real-leaders.com/rlia-2022/)

TriLinc Global’s funds provide growth-stage loans and trade finance to established SMEs in select developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited. Borrower companies must demonstrate the ability to pay market rates, pass TriLinc Global’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) screens and commit to tracking and reporting on self-identified impact metrics. TriLinc Global complements its global macroeconomic portfolio organization and management with investment services from experienced investment partners that have established track records in target asset classes and geographies, and access to a high-quality investment pipeline.

About Working Capital Associates

Working Capital Associates is a female led, female founded alternative and thematic credit provider, specialized in responsible financing to sustainable food value chains for high growth SMEs in Africa and Latin America. WCA’s vision is to grow climate-smart food value chains, by providing debt financing to support mid-stream players that use and/or intend to grow the usage of climate-smart transformative production processes. WCA’s strategy is to provide working capital financing to cover the order-to-cash trade cycle, and to incentivize the transition from traditional production methods to climate friendly processing.

Founded in 2018, WCA operates within the framework of three key UN development principles: SDG 2 (food security and sustainable agriculture), SDG 12 (sustainable consumption and production patterns) and SDG 8 (inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work). Its team is comprised of 8 different nationalities and is spread across 3 continents, with physical presence in each of the target investment countries. The senior members at WCA have more than 85 years of combined experience in private and alternative debt investments in Africa and Latin America.

DISCLAIMER

There is no guarantee that TriLinc’s investment strategy will be successful. Investment in a pooled investment vehicle involves significant risks including but not limited to: units are restricted; no secondary market; limitation on liquidity, transfer and redemption of units; distributions made may not come from income and, if so will reduce the returns, are not guaranteed and are subject to board discretion. TriLinc is dependent upon its advisors and investment partners to select investments and conduct operations. TriLinc is not suitable for all investors.

TriLinc Global, LLC (“TLG”) is a holding company and an impact fund sponsor founded in 2008. TriLinc Advisors, LLC(“TLA”) and TriLinc Global Advisors, LLC (“TLGA”) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of TLG and are SEC registered investment advisors. SEC registration does not indicate a certain level of skill or training. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC Member FINRA.