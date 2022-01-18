Point B Partners with Endeavour, Ignites Growth and Deepens Industry and Technology Expertise

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Point B, an employee-owned, global consulting firm, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Endeavour, resulting in a significant equity stake to drive strategic growth initiatives and enhance development opportunities for Point B employees.

Point B has realized significant growth in recent years. The Endeavour partnership builds on this growth and accelerates Point B’s mission to make an impact on customers’ most pressing business challenges through perseverance and a commitment to putting people first —above all else. The investment will enable Point B to expand its industry-relevant solutions, continue to build out a diverse team of experts, and pursue targeted acquisitions to help customers unlock value through technology. It also creates more opportunities for Point B employees to lead and chart one-of-a-kind careers.

Endeavour has a history of partnering and driving growth for employee-owned companies. The organization is committed to advancing the well-being of their partner companies as well as the communities where they operate.

“Endeavour sees a bright future of growth for Point B and its people. We’re excited to partner in this next chapter as Point B brings together new expertise and capabilities to scale their impact in the marketplace,” said David Goldberg, Endeavour Managing Director.

The partnership moves the firm forward in new and differentiated ways, including a board of directors comprised of two current outside directors, Chris Marsh and Setareh “SiSi” Pouraghabagher, with Marsh serving as the Chairman of the Point B Board of Directors. They are now joined by Endeavour’s David L. Goldberg and Stephen E. Babson. The board has also appointed two new outside directors, Kym M. Hubbard, the former Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Investments for Ernst & Young, and David S. Daniel, the current Chairman and former CEO of Spencer Stuart. Brian Turner will become the firm’s top executive, President of Point B, and will also serve on the board of directors.

“The board is thrilled to have appointed Kym and David as our two newest outside directors. Their relevant experience and depth of perspectives, particularly in large professional service organizations, will further enable the future success of Point B,” said Chris Marsh, Chairman of the Point B Board of Directors.

“Point B has always believed that customers deserve more than what traditional, big consulting firms bring to the table,” said Point B President Brian Turner. “They need a trusted partner who puts them first - every time. And that is what Point B has always done and what has made us special to customers and top industry talent over our 26-year history. Our partnership with Endeavor allows us to bring even more of that extraordinary combination of empathy and expertise to customers across the nation.”

The partnership underscores Point B’s founding principle of ownership. Employees will continue to have a stake in the firm’s financial future and shared success through Point B’s Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP).

Cascadia Capital served as exclusive financial advisor, Stoel Rives LLP served as corporate counsel, and Foster Garvey PC served as ESOP counsel to Point B. Perkins Coie and Polsinelli served as counsel to Endeavour.

About Point B

Point B is a global consulting firm. We solve the world’s most complex business challenges through leading industry expertise and capabilities. Our groundbreaking solutions are steeped in technology and help organizations realize their vision during times of dramatic change. Taking a people-centered approach, we give our customers a clear path to an inclusive and sustainable future. The firm’s diverse set of industry, capability and technology experts can be found across the United States, with international reach via our partnership with Nextcontinent.

About Endeavour

Endeavour was founded in 1991, as Endeavour Capital, to be a patient source of capital and long-term partner to leading private businesses and management teams. Today, Endeavour is investing its eighth fund and has offices in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Denver. The firm invests in companies based in the Western U.S., often with global operations, and focuses on the business services, consumer, industrial, healthcare and logistics industries. Endeavour has partnered successfully with companies in the professional services segment to execute on organic and acquisition-based growth strategies. http://www.endeavourcapital.com