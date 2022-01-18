Crossroads Introduces Digital Health Screening to Its Treatment Centers Across the USA

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crossroads, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the country, has partnered with Blueprint, the leader in measurement-based care software, to bring advanced treatment options to their more than 26,500 patients. With this partnership, Crossroads is giving its patients access to an easy-to-use tool proven to enhance treatment success and reduce time to remission through measurement-based care and patient-provider engagement.

Studies have shown that measurement-based care, which Blueprint supports, leads to the following:

Increases the likelihood of patient response to treatment by up to 30%

Maintains consistent, objective measurements with industry best standards

Strengthens the therapeutic alliance between patient and provider

Reduces time to remission by up to nine weeks

“We are thrilled to introduce this mobile-based technology across all Crossroads locations. It will improve the way our patients and clinicians collaborate for better, more effective addiction treatment,” said Dr. Trey Causey, Chief Medical Officer at Crossroads. “Combatting the opioid crisis requires new solutions that integrate into our patients’ lives and routines.”

Blueprint is a HIPAA-compliant software platform that helps behavioral health organizations deliver measurement-based care. It automatically administers assessments and routine health check-ins to patients on their mobile devices, which objectively measure the nature and intensity of opioid cravings, mental health status, and depression or suicide risk. Data-driven insights from these assessments are then shared with their physicians, providing additional information to support clinical decision-making. This connection enables Crossroads to schedule in-person or virtual visits with those who need additional support or to intervene immediately in urgent situations.

"While the benefits of measurement-based care are well established at this point, it has been historically challenging to implement, especially across large populations," said Danny Freed, Founder and CEO of Blueprint. "With our platform helping to automate and supercharge this process, Crossroads is now better positioning its patients for success through a data-driven approach to care."

Crossroads has already seen positive results since it started using the Blueprint digital health screen in many of their centers in 2020. This new partnership ensures all Crossroads locations, patients, and physicians across the country have access to the technology and its benefits. The Crossroads partnership with Blueprint represents a significant advancement in the battle against the opioid crisis, increasing access to care, and ensuring mental health support when and where patients need it most.

ABOUT CROSSROADS TREATMENT CENTERS

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Crossroads is a national leader in outpatient treatment for opioid use disorder, operating more than 120 facilities in 10 states. With proven, individualized treatment plans that include FDA-approved medication and toxicology services, the family of dedicated doctors, nurse practitioners, and professionals at Crossroads is able to provide the highest quality of professional care to more than 26,500 patients.

ABOUT BLUEPRINT

Blueprint is a HIPAA-compliant software platform that helps mental and behavioral health organizations deliver measurement-based care. Blueprint’s software automatically gathers critical data before, during, and after visits to objectively measure treatment response. Providers can then access data-driven insights at the point of care to help inform clinical decisions and help patients reach positive outcomes more rapidly. To learn more about Blueprint or request a demo, visit blueprint-health.com.