Brother Partners with TEKLYNX to Bring Enhanced Barcode Label Design Capabilities to Commercial and Industrial Print Portfolio

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, has partnered with TEKLYNX, a global leader in barcode label software solutions, to bring enterprises some of today’s most advanced tools to design and print barcode labels easily and at industry standards.

Brother offers a range of commercial and industrial thermal barcode label printers that are compatible with TEKLYNX software solutions. The combination of these two product offerings enables improved printer performance and provides businesses with the tools needed to print labels quickly and efficiently. The new integrated solutions also offer enhanced data security.

Nick D’Alessio, Sr. Business Development Manager at Brother Mobile Solutions said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with TEKLYNX, a global leader in integrated software development, to bring advanced labeling solutions to our North American vertical markets including supply chain, retail and other commercial industries. The new collaboration will help SMB and large enterprises alike use Brother barcode printers to streamline and simplify labeling processes, while maintaining a level of accuracy and compliance needed to compete in today’s business environment."

"We are proud to work with Brother and offer the opportunity to significantly increase productivity in label printing," said TEKLYNX International President, Thierry Mauger.

TEKLYNX software solutions interface seamlessly with the Brother Titan Industrial Printer series, RuggedJet label and receipt printers, and the TD series desktop label printers - providing businesses with the ability to print multiple label formats from a centralized platform, depending on their requirements. TEKLYNX printer drivers developed for Brother printers optimize printer performance and accuracy for true WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) barcode label printing.

TEKLYNX label design and label management solutions free departments from time-consuming label designs by offering an intuitive user interface. Now businesses can make changes to label designs faster or create “default” label templates, saving time and freeing up costly IT resources so they can focus on performing more value-added tasks.

Thanks to the barcode and RFID technology that TEKLYNX specializes in, this collaboration also offers Brother the opportunity to improve their traceability-focused labeling solutions, from production to shipment across a range of industries.

Brother customers can now download their printer drivers* from the TEKLYNX website.

*The TEKLYNX supported labeling and printing solutions from Brother include the RJ label and receipt printers, the TD desktop label printers and the TJ industrial label printers.

About Brother

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printing and labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.