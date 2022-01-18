Bright Horizons Hosts Second Annual Virtual National Hiring Day for Early Childhood Educators on February 1st

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading child care provider Bright Horizons announced today it is hosting its second annual virtual National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, February 1st. Bright Horizons has hundreds of full-time permanent Teacher and Associate Teacher positions available in its Infant, Toddler, Twos and Preschool/Pre-K classrooms, and offers employees extensive benefits and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on young children’s learning and development.

Bright Horizons provides different paths for employees to continue their education and advance within the company. Bright Horizons teachers have the opportunity to earn early education college degrees – for free – through the Horizons Teacher Degree Program. This first-of-its-kind benefit program is offered to all full-time employees in the company’s early education centers and preschools. Employees participating in the program do not have to pay for any expenses out of pocket, including tuition, fees and books.

Bright Horizons has repeatedly been named one of FORTUNE’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” and offers teachers extensive benefits including 401(k), health insurance, and paid time off, in a workplace committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We’re excited to host our second virtual national hiring event for job seekers across the country who are ready to join our Bright Horizons family,” said Felicia Robinson, Chief People and Inclusion Officer for Bright Horizons. “Starting a job in early childhood education at Bright Horizons can lead to a lifelong career filled with passion, possibilities, and the opportunity to make a difference in a young child’s life.”

On the day of the event, a team of Bright Horizons recruiters will use Indeed’s Hiring platform to offer initial interviews and exploratory conversations for early childhood teachers interested in joining Bright Horizons. For those who complete an application before the event, same-day interviews with a hiring manager may be scheduled.

Attendees can RSVP for Bright Horizons’ National Hiring Day here or by texting TEACH to 39522. A week before the event, attendees will receive an email with instructions to sign-up for a time to speak with a Bright Horizons recruiter. After completing their registration on Indeed, attendees will receive an email with a link to use on the day of the event.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 30 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,300 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.