Square and Ally Team Up to Streamline Transactions and Delivery Opportunities for Businesses

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ally, Inc. is excited to announce a brand-new collaboration with Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) (now Block Inc.), the globally trusted software, payments and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes. Through this partnership, Ally and Square will offer restaurant, retail, and eCommerce businesses a fully integrated suite of tools designed to maximize profits, reduce costs, and streamline deliveries to loyal customers.

Ally is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform focused on solving many issues that arise with everyday transactions. From third-party data resellers to high transaction fees, platform commission structures to insufficient customer satisfaction, restaurant and retail businesses are fighting an uphill battle as customer needs continue to expand and evolve. Ally provides businesses of all types with a comprehensive suite of software tools designed to help them increase revenue, drive down costs, and build lasting relationships with customers.

Ally’s network of over 90,000 qualified drivers has transformed the delivery process as well, offering more efficient and accurate deliveries for a wide variety of businesses, including retail, pharmacies, and fast-food establishments. Currently, 500+ brands are utilizing Ally’s tools.

Square provides POS systems that help sellers manage inventory, locations, employees, engage customers, and grow sales. Through the integration with Square, Ally customers can use Square’s payment processing tools and other features, such as payroll and customer loyalty programs, for a cohesive ordering and fulfillment platform. This powerful integration ensures that restaurants and retail stores can use their existing equipment and scale operations to meet industry and customer demands.

Learn more about Ally’s integration with Square and configure your suite of business tools to meet your business’ needs by visiting www.allynow.com.

About Ally

