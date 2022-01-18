Learning and Development Industry Leaders Docebo and Pavilion Announce Strategic Partnership

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, and Pavilion, (formerly Revenue Collective), the world's leading private membership community helping high-growth professionals achieve their professional potential, announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership to enhance the learner experience for Pavilion’s members.

This partnership includes several Docebo products that will enable Pavilion to further support its 7,000+ members through additional training and certification opportunities and valuable content offerings, resources, and learning experiences through Pavilion University, powered by Docebo.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as Pavilion’s first Diamond Partner,” said Chris Bondarenko, Vice President of Sales, North America for Docebo. “I’ve been a member of the Pavilion community myself for more than two years, and I know that learning is at the core of what we do as a company and what Pavilion provides as a leading global professional development organization. Pavilion University, powered by Docebo Learn, is just the first step in how they will be utilizing the Docebo Learning Suite.”

"Docebo allows us to continuously provide innovative ways for our members to unlock their full potential through learning," said Pavilion Founder and CEO Sam Jacobs. "Docebo leads the industry in focusing on the learner experience. We look forward to providing additional value to our members through our combined innovative learning solutions.”

Diamond is Pavilion's new top-tier partnership, giving partners access to talent acquisition opportunities within the community. The strategic partnership also includes co-branded content, ebooks, podcasts, and webinars, as well as events and sponsorships to enhance Pavilion members’ learner experience as they strive to unlock their professional growth potential.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion (formerly Revenue Collective) was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since opening our first chapter in New York City, we've grown into an international center providing peer-to-peer connection, training and development, and career resources for all high-growth professionals. We're always imagining new ways to help current and future leaders unlock and achieve their professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member of one of our worldwide chapters, please visit joinpavilion.com.