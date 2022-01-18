Skience Partners with Incedo to Bring RIAs a One-Stop Wealth Management Solution

HERNDON, Va. & ISLIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skience, a leading financial services solution and consulting provider, has partnered with Incedo Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm for the wealth management industry, to make its all-in-one, cloud-based wealth management platform – SkienceONE – available to the wide swath of registered investment advisors (RIAs), increasing their deployment scalability and providing them and their clients with a superior experience.

Approximately half of wealth managers find that supplying their clients with a sophisticated, digital experience is challenging. SkienceONE offers a customized app that streamlines and automates time-consuming, error-prone business processes. It features out-of-the-box integrations with leading custodians and technology providers, including Envestnet, MoneyGuidePro and Morningstar, among others. Advisors also are granted access to Skience’s Advisor Transitions tool, including its award-winning client onboarding and new account opening solution, its client portal, and Skience Safe, a Securities and Exchange Commission 17a-4 compliant repository.

“RIAs are starved for an easily accessible platform that provides a great client experience, and that’s what we’ve built in SkienceONE. With our partners at Incedo, together we can amplify the availability of our approach in order to help more firms deliver on their promises to the clients and families they serve,” said Skience Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Kumar. “Our goal since we started 20 years ago has been to provide the best thinking, technologies and client service experience possible and we’re confident our partnership with Incedo will result in exactly that.”

As Skience’s first implementation partner, Incedo brings its expertise in empowering technology services – from strategy to execution – and enables the SkienceONE platform to broaden its reach within the wealth management industry.

“At Incedo, we operate at the intersection of business and technology, solving the most difficult business problems to create opportunities for advisors to better serve their clients. The Skience platform is an industry leading solution and we are thrilled to be working with them,” said Incedo Chief Executive Officer Nitin Seth. “The partnership between Skience and Incedo will enable more RIAs the opportunity to reap the benefits of the SkienceONE solution with an improved experience and increased efficiency in serving clients and families.”

To learn more about SkienceONE and its features, go to https://skience.com/skienceone. Join our next Skience Fair on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4:00 pm EST with Nitin Seth, Marc Butler, and other leaders as they discuss digital trends impacting wealth management leaders.

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020.

Visit Skience.com to learn more.

About Incedo

Incedo is a digital transformation expert empowering companies to realize sustainable business impact from their digital investments. Our integrated services and platforms that connect strategy and execution, are built on the foundation of Design, AI, Data, and strong engineering capabilities blended with our deep domain expertise from digital natives.

With over 2,700 professionals in the US, Canada, Latin America, and India and a large, diverse portfolio of long term, Fortune 500 and fast-growing clients worldwide, we work across financial services, telecom, product engineering, and life sciences industries. Visit our website to learn more about how we help clients transform today: Incedoinc.com