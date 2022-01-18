Exploding Kittens and Glowforge to Launch First Limited-Edition Printable NFT

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, today announced the company has teamed up with Glowforge, the 3D laser printing pioneers, to debut the world’s first limited-edition printable non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The 10 limited-edition NFTs can be used to print a unique, collectible, hardwood box for Happy Salmon, Exploding Kittens’ newest card game. After the NFT owner prints the collectible on a Glowforge 3D laser printer, it can never be printed again.

“We’ve been playing with our Glowforge. We’ve been playing with NFTs. And we’ve been playing a whole lot of Happy Salmon,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Putting them all together, we thought we could do something amazing, delightful, and absolutely unique in the world. Also, the unique box we created has a surprise that we think people are going to love.”

The 10 NFTs will be given away in a free contest on Exploding Kittens’ Facebook and Instagram pages. The winners will receive the NFT and can choose to either keep their NFT, print the unique box using a Glowforge printer, or sell their NFT to another collector.

While NFTs have been used for digital art for years, Glowforge’s patent-pending technology now allows limited-edition designs and artwork to be traded digitally, then printed physically. The design file is only printable by the owner of the NFT (either using their own Glowforge, or printed by Glowforge and then mailed to the owner), and after the design has been printed once, the design file disappears forever. This creates an entirely new way for designers, artists, and creators to share their work.

“My family’s been playing Exploding Kittens games together for years,” said Dan Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of Glowforge. “Their games have always come in amazing boxes - one box meowed, and another had to be shaved with a razor. It was a huge challenge to come up with something even more incredible. Fortunately, the Glowforge 3D laser printer makes it easy to sketch, design, and create amazing things at the push of a button. We can’t wait to share this limited-edition printable NFT with the world.”

To learn more about Exploding Kittens new NFT sweepstakes powered by Glowforge, visit explodingkittens.com.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 17 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are over 10 games available for purchase as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch console, as well as a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter.

About Glowforge

Glowforge is a Seattle-based startup that created the 3D laser printer. Glowforge’s wireless desktop laser makes it simple for designers, artists, and makers to take products directly from digital design to reality. Unlike 3D printers that use additive technology to build objects out of plastic, Glowforge uses subtractive technology to cut and engrave products from durable and beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric – even chocolate. A sleek and efficient design makes this industrial-grade technology beautiful and affordable, and a friendly cloud-based app makes it easy to create amazing things with Glowforge. For more information, please visit Glowforge.com.