Infinite Blue Acquires Crisis Management Platform Groupdolists

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinite Blue, a leading provider of business continuity/disaster recovery planning and response management software, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Centrallo Corporation, including Groupdolists, a leading global incident and crisis management response platform.

Groupdolists helps prominent organizations optimize their responses during disruptions by instantly mobilizing response teams, activating interactive response plans, and coordinating actions and managing communications. Groupdolists automatically documents all information and activity, which aids both response management and after-action planning.

“We are very excited to welcome the Groupdolists team, led by Michael Sher, to the Infinite Blue crew,” said Frank Shultz, Chairman and CEO of Infinite Blue. “Mike and his team are 20-year veterans in our industry. Their expertise, relationships, innovative track records, and forward thinking will be invaluable and provide a distinct competitive advantage as BC in the Cloud® continues to evolve. This acquisition will further empower our customers globally to be more resilient as we help them prepare for, respond to, and recover from all types of expected and unexpected disruptions.”

BC in the Cloud quickly enables organizations to plan, prepare, test, manage, and notify teams how to respond to any potential business disruption. Through a team of industry experts and a software suite with a 99.99% guarantee in uptime, Infinite Blue gives leading organizations worldwide clarity and control over disruptions that impact their day-to-day business. Groupdolists allows its customers to quickly respond when events arise.

“Since day one, we have developed Groupdolists with the idea that a larger organization would eventually want to acquire us and leverage our domain expertise within a much larger platform,” said CEO Michael Sher. “Frank is visionary, as is his executive leadership team, and we’re excited to work closely to leverage our expertise, relationships and experience to fulfill Infinite Blue’s vision.”

BC in the Cloud is used worldwide by more than 500,000 users and serves more Fortune 10 companies than any other BC/DR planning solution.

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue is a software solutions provider that empowers some of the world’s largest organizations to become more obstacle-resistant and resilient. Our friendly and flexible applications work together as an all-in-one, configurable business continuity command center. Leaders can now see potential threats enterprise-wide so you can plan smarter, respond in real-time, and bounce back stronger from disruptions like fires, natural disasters, security breaches, global pandemics, and other “what-ifs.” Our organizational resiliency suite of applications are built on our low-code platform and supported by our team of experts, so it’s simple to integrate and configure our existing applications or create something specifically for your organization’s needs. For more information, please visit InfiniteBlue.com.