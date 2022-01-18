Standard Solar Acquires More Community Solar in Maryland, Unlocks Access to Clean Energy for Hundreds of Subscribers

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new community solar array will increase energy access and bring economic benefits, job creation, tax revenue and other tangible benefits to Carroll County, Maryland residents. Standard Solar, Inc., a national leader in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets, acquired the 2.9 megawatt (MW) Klees Mill community solar project from developer partners Ogos Energy LLC and Earth and Air Technologies.

This most recent project marks a total of about 10 MW acquired and being implemented in Carroll County with these developer partners.

“Approximately 5% of Maryland’s electricity is produced by solar,” said John Finnerty, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “The new community solar farm at Klees Mill in Carroll County brings the state closer to meeting its goal of having 50% of its energy come from renewable sources by 2030, with a minimum of 14.5% from solar power.”

In addition to providing subscribers with cost savings, the solar farm will help mitigate climate change and offset CO 2 emissions and power about 400 homes electricity annually.

“By paving the way for solar, Carroll County officials are leading the way in transforming our nation’s energy supply,” continued Finnerty.

The Klees Mill Community Solar project is a 2.9 MW ground-mount solar array in Sykesville, Md., featuring 7,344 solar modules. It is expected to produce 4,458,000 kilowatt-hours of solar energy annually, which is equivalent to offsetting the greenhouse gas emissions from 687 passenger vehicles driven for one year and the CO 2 emissions of 355,000 gallons of gasoline consumed annually.

Standard Solar owns and operates more than 220+ MW of community solar projects around the United States.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 280 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.

For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact John Finnerty, Director of Project Development, 240-479-1519, john.finnerty@standardsolar.com and on LinkedIn.