KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pembroke Property Finance 2 DAC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of Pembroke Property Finance 2 DAC, a CMBS multi-borrower securitisation.

The collateral for the transaction consists of 151 first lien mortgage loans in 84 risks groups with an aggregate balance of €316.5 million. The loans are predominantly floating rate (99.4%) with a WA remaining loan term of 2.5 years. The loans are secured by a portfolio of 257 properties, which encompass multifamily, retail, industrial, office, hotel and other asset types including land, and are located throughout Ireland with a concentration in the Dublin area.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows and the application of our European CMBS Rating Methodology. The results of our analysis yielded an aggregate KBRA net cash Flow (KNCF) of €28.3 million, and individual property capitalisation rates which had a WA of 8.13%, a KBRA Value of €356.1 million, and a WA KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 100.6%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered valuation reports and legal documentation.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

This credit rating is endorsed by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited for use in the European Union. Information on a credit rating’s endorsement status is available on its rating page at KBRA.com.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

There are certain issuers, entities or transactions rated by KBRA Europe or KBRA UK that may be or have relationships with Shareholders and/or Shareholder-Related Companies, as that term is defined in KBRA’s Shareholder and Shareholder Related Companies for KBRA Europe and KBRA UK Policy and Procedure. Relevant disclosure information may be found here.

