Sheetz Selects RELEX Solutions to Drive Additional Optimization Across Supply Chain

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheetz, a major restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid–Atlantic, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions. The partnership will help position Sheetz for store growth, supply chain growth, and dynamic product marketing opportunities and enable the company to unify aspects of their demand planning processes to ensure an efficient flow of products from suppliers to stores.

Sheetz sought a reliable solution with advanced functionality that could support demand planning across its supply chain network within a single system. They chose to partner with RELEX due to the provider’s adaptable, unified supply chain management solution, which will improve collaboration and visibility throughout the vertically integrated network of Sheetz.

“We are excited to partner with RELEX to optimize our supply chain management,” said Bill Ruggles, Director of Procurement for Sheetz. “By partnering with RELEX, our corporate demand planners have the ability to improve processes that support our distribution and inventory management strategies. RELEX will ultimately help ensure Sheetz customers have what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365.”

“We at RELEX are thrilled to partner with Sheetz, a recognized industry leader, as we expand our roster of convenience retail customers,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales Americas for RELEX. “We look forward to working with Sheetz to add value to their demand planning processes.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 350+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 23,000 employees. The company operates over 630 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).