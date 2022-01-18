NWO.ai Selected to Participate in Season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWO.ai, a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises, today announced it has been selected to participate in season 7 of La Maison des Startups LVMH.

La Maison des Startups LVMH is a unique initiative in the luxury industry, helping fast-track industry startups to navigate LVMH Group and start new conversations with Maisons on a global scale. The program welcomes international startups each year to drive business with LVMH Maisons and build the future products and services of the luxury industry.

NWO.ai’s participation in this exclusive program will enable LVMH Maisons to potentially spot emerging consumer trends and understand the drivers behind them before these trends become exponential. Further, these advanced capabilities will give LVMH Maisons the ability to leverage these insights from disparate alternative data sources with zero setup time.

“We’re proud to be selected for the 7th season of LVMH’s La Maison des Startups program and look forward to exploring all the opportunities with the different Maisons over the next few months,” said Miroslav Dimitrov, COO, NWO.ai. “This achievement signifies the importance of leveraging alternative data to drive innovation across the consumer products industries – from fashion to wines and spirits – and we are looking forward to helping leverage these compelling insights using our cutting-edge technology.”

About La Maison Des Startups (LVMH)

La Maison des Startups LVMH is the Group business accelerator, for talents in Maisons to co-craft new business solutions with the best startups in the industry. The program is designed to impact all business sectors at LVMH, from Fashion & Leather Goods to Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Wines & Spirits, Selective Retailing, Hospitality, and Media. Since 2018, LVMH’s accelerator program La Maison des Startups is located in Station F – Paris. Station F is the world’s largest startup incubator and welcomes 50 international startups each year.

About NWO.ai

NWO.ai is a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, NWO.ai is able to anticipate major changes in micro-trends, before they occur, providing companies with the critical insights needed to compete in today’s ever-changing ecosystem. As organizations and enterprises continue to rely on data as part of their growth strategies, NWO.ai delivers data intelligence, culled from the most diverse data sources, that tackles major questions including the "who, what, when, and why now" for global businesses. With access to more than 93 million signals at a given moment, NWO.ai is helping businesses to remain at the forefront of their industry.