o9 Solutions Partners with Columbus Consulting International to Help Companies Accelerate Adoption of a Global Unified Commerce Model

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Columbus Consulting International, a boutique consulting firm specializing in solving problems for consumer goods companies and retailers, including grocers.

The alliance combines o9’s integrated planning and data analytics platform with Columbus Consulting’s strategic expertise and thought leadership in organizational structure, processes, and associated change management. This will enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation Initiatives and adopt a global unified commerce model.

Igor Rikalo, Chief Operating Officer at o9, said, “Joining forces with Columbus Consulting comes at a time when consumers across the globe are experiencing the consequences of disjointed supply chain planning processes. Innovative technology designed to improve decision-making has the power to provide retailers and consumer brands with the insights needed to improve fulfillment and on-time in full (OTIF) performance. Our platform and solutions combined with Columbus Consulting’s industry credentials will help our customers make big progress in their digital transformations.”

Jon Beck, CEO of Columbus Consulting, said: “Omnichannel retail requires inventory management to satisfy consumer demand and to be profitable. Furthermore, understanding and integrating demand signals throughout all supply chain processes helps retailers and brands align on critical KPIs that drive their business holistically. As our clients accelerate their digital transformation, o9’s modern platform allows them to harmonize and improve decision-making throughout their business enterprise by connecting people and teams.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Columbus Consulting

Columbus Consulting is comprised of experienced retail practitioners who deliver solutions that drive true value. The company has been building trust within the retail and consumer goods markets for over two decades. Columbus offers a unique, consumer-centric perspective that takes every step of a customer’s journey into consideration while bridging functional & organizational silos through business strategy and transformation initiatives. Specialties include: unified commerce, planning & merchandising, sourcing & supply chain, inventory management, finance & operations, and data & analytics.

For more information, please visit www.columbusconsulting.com