Save at the Pump: Advance Auto Parts Launches Gas Rewards with Shell 

Members of Advance’s Speed Perks loyalty program can save 25 cents or more per gallon of gas at participating Shell stations in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an automotive aftermarket industry first, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, has teamed with Shell to provide savings on gas to motorists through Advance’s new Speed Perks Gas Rewards loyalty program.

For every $50 spent at Advance store locations or online at AdvanceAutoParts.com, Speed Perks members will receive 5 cents off per gallon on any single gas purchase at participating Shell stations. The more you spend at Advance, the more you save on gas. For example, members who spend $250 at Advance are now rewarded with savings of 25 cents per gallon on any single trip to the pump. Motorists can sign up for Speed Perks on Advance’s website or mobile app. Existing Speed Perks members are automatically enrolled in the program.

“Saving at the pump is always top of mind for motorists,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “In fact, we found that fuel savings was an often-requested benefit from our Speed Perks members. By teaming up with Shell on Speed Perks Gas Rewards, we’re helping motorists advance at the pump and on the road in 2022 and beyond.”

Speed Perks members can check their points balance, member status and gas rewards balance online at AdvanceAutoParts.com or Advance’s mobile app. Combining Speed Perks Gas Rewards and the Fuel Rewards program can help Fuel Rewards Gold Status members save an additional five cents per gallon and Silver Status members save three cents per gallon on each fill-up. When Speed Perks members first link their account to a new or existing Fuel Rewards account, they will be rewarded with 25 cents off per gallon on their next fill-up at Shell in addition to any rewards accumulated through purchases at Advance.

“For 10 years, Shell® and the Fuel Rewards® program have helped consumers save money at the pump through member discounts, convenience store rewards, affiliate offers and much more,” said Greg Lemen, Shell’s director of loyalty partnerships. “With Advance’s concentration of retail stores near Shell stations, we believe this is an offering that benefits all motorists. We are thrilled to be part of Advance’s enhanced Speed Perks loyalty program, which combines savings on quality automotive aftermarket parts and Shell’s patented formula of high-quality fuels.”

The launch of Speed Perks Gas Rewards will be supported by paid media, including a commercial starring NASCAR® Cup Series drivers and Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney, who is sponsored by Advance, and Joey Logano, sponsored by Shell.

Speed Perks points are redeemable at Advance stores and participating Carquest locations nationwide. Gas Rewards can be applied on fill-ups of up to 20 gallons.

ABOUT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 9, 2021, Advance operated 4,727 stores and 234 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,325 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

ABOUT THE FUEL REWARDS® PROGRAM

The Fuel Rewards program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves over 25 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. By participating in this national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 14,000 Shell locations across the U.S. To learn more about the Fuel Rewards program and to become an issuing partner, visit www.fuelingloyalty.com.

Shell, Fuel Rewards, and NASCAR are trademarks of their respective owners.