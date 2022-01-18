Texas LNG, a Glenfarne Group Company, and Enbridge Execute Natural Gas Pipeline Transportation Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), a controlled subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, LLC (“Glenfarne”) developing a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal in the Port of Brownsville, South Texas, and Enbridge Inc. (“Enbridge”) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB), a leading North American energy infrastructure company, have executed a pipeline transportation precedent agreement for the expansion of the Valley Crossing Pipeline (“VCP”) to deliver approximately 720 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to Texas LNG’s export facility for a term of at least 20 years.

VCP consists of a 160-mile 42- and 48-inch diameter pipeline originating at Agua Dulce, a major Texas gas hub, and extending to the Port of Brownsville. A 10-mile lateral will be built to extend the pipeline to Texas LNG’s facility, along with the addition of compression facilities on the existing pipeline.

VCP’s pipeline header at Agua Dulce, a growing gas pricing and transportation hub in South Texas, interconnects with ten major gas pipeline systems providing access to abundant and competitively priced gas from the Permian and other major gas basins with a total receipt capacity of more than seven billion cubic feet per day. The compression facilities at Agua Dulce will use electric motors which can be powered by plentiful Texas renewable energy, thus reducing CO2 emissions.

“Enbridge has been a tremendous supporter of Texas LNG from the project’s inception. We are pleased that we can leverage Enbridge’s leading natural gas pipeline expertise to safely transport responsible natural gas to our ‘green by design’ LNG facility,” said Vivek Chandra, Founder and CEO of Texas LNG LLC.

Langtry Meyer, Founder and COO of Texas LNG LLC commented, “Our pipeline transportation agreement with Enbridge enables Texas LNG to deliver abundant, diverse, reliable, low-cost natural gas supply to our LNG customers around the world.”

“Enbridge is committed to the development and advancement of the Valley Crossing Pipeline as it serves Texas LNG and helps the facility meet global LNG demand,” said Bill Yardley, Enbridge’s Executive Vice President and President, Gas Transmission and Midstream. “We welcome the opportunity to expand our pipeline solutions in support of LNG efforts.”

Glenfarne is a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, and through its controlled subsidiaries, is the managing member and majority owner of Texas LNG.

Glenfarne’s founder and CEO Brendan Duval said, “The execution of this agreement is the next of several important milestones Texas LNG will achieve as the facility moves toward a final investment decision. Our agreement with Enbridge helps us accomplish our strategy of delivering LNG to our own gas-consuming projects around the world and to third party customers. We thank Enbridge for their partnership.”

The agreement is subject to routine conditions precedent and other industry standard provisions.

Texas LNG's other strengths include efficient modular construction design, transparent competitive pricing structure, and lower-carbon "green" LNG resulting from usage of more efficient electrical drive motors rather than gas-fired engines to drive the liquefaction compressors. The realistically sized four MTPA capacity of the facility fills an essential niche from LNG customers seeking smaller contracted volumes to diversify their gas supply portfolio. Texas LNG expects to achieve the final investment decision in 2022 and commercial operations in 2026.

White & Case acted as legal advisor for Texas LNG, and Vinson & Elkins represented Enbridge.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC is a Houston-based LNG export company focused on creating value and minimizing risk for all stakeholders, including the local community, investors, and customers.

The Texas LNG export facility will be constructed in South Texas on a 625-acre site strategically located on the Port of Brownsville’s deepwater ship channel near plentiful natural gas supply and pipelines. The FERC- and DOE-permitted facility will enable the export of 4 MTPA of LNG to established and emerging markets worldwide.

Through its controlled subsidiaries, Glenfarne is the majority owner of Texas LNG Brownsville LLC. Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. is a minority equity owner in and strategic partner to Texas LNG LLC (a minority equity owner of Texas LNG Brownsville LLC).

Additional information about the Texas LNG Project may be found on its website at www.txlng.com.

About Glenfarne Group, LLC

Glenfarne is a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Florianopolis, Brazil; Seoul, South Korea; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Glenfarne’s seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneGroup.com.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

Cautionary Statement:

The information and materials in this document are provided for informational purposes only and are subject to addition, deletion and modification without notice at the sole discretion of Texas LNG LLC and Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, and are not warranted or guaranteed to be correct, complete or up-to-date. The information and materials could include technical inaccuracies, other errors and are provided "As Is" without any representation or warranties of any kind. Texas LNG LLC and Texas LNG Brownsville LLC will neither accept or assume any liability, direct, indirect or consequential, of any kind arising from the use of information and materials contained in this document or linked website. This document is not to be considered or to be constituted as investment advice or as any type of offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of any type of financial instruments or security in any jurisdiction.

Any forward-looking statements contained in the information and materials in this document are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of Texas LNG LLC or Texas LNG Brownsville LLC or its officers or representatives. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this document. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on forward-looking statements.

Readers are strongly advised to complete their own investigations to the accuracy and completeness of the contents of this or any other communication or document, written or oral, provided by or referred to by Texas LNG LLC or Texas LNG Brownsville LLC or its officers or representatives.