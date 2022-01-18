Stephens Insurance Announces Name, Image and Likeness Deal With University of Arkansas Linebacker Bumper Pool

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stephens Insurance, LLC (“Stephens Insurance”), an affiliate of independent financial services firm Stephens Inc., today announced a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with University of Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Stephens has a long history of supporting athletics at the University of Arkansas and former Razorbacks on the PGA and LPGA tours.

Pool, named to both the 2020 and 2021 All-SEC Second Teams, is a native of Lucas, Texas. During the 2021 season he led the team in total tackles and tied for 10th nationally with 125. In addition, Pool entered the top ten in most career tackles at the University of Arkansas with over 300. He was named both National Defensive Player of the Week and SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2020.

“Bumper’s contributions to the University of Arkansas football program have been significant,” said Stephens Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Miles Stephens. “His and his teammates’ commitment to turning around the program is something all of us at Stephens Insurance admire. We are excited to partner with Bumper.”

“It is truly an honor to be partnered with Stephens Insurance,” said Bumper Pool. “Stephens’ longtime support of the Razorbacks makes this partnership special. The responsibility I have to the state, University and to my teammates to continue the rebuilding of the program and to reinforce the standards that have been set forth is not one I take lightly. To have a partner like Stephens Insurance on my side just adds to the excitement I have going into the 2022 season.”

About Stephens Insurance, LLC

Stephens Insurance is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerages in the Mid-South. There are currently more than 170 associates throughout Stephens Insurance’s network of offices in Fayetteville, Dallas, Jackson, Houston, and Birmingham. Stephens Insurance National Producer #8844362