Frederick County Public Schools and SkyPoint FCU Partner on Financial Literacy Program

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint), a premier, member-owned financial institution, and Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), a high-performing school system of 68 Maryland schools, have announced a partnership to teach financial literacy across 11 FCPS high schools.

“We are thrilled to partner with FCPS on this important program,” said Audra Pettus, Director of Community Relations for SkyPoint. “Instilling the basics of budgeting and fiscal discipline at a young age is key to setting people on the right path for good financial health for a lifetime. SkyPoint commends their efforts to include financial literacy in their curriculum.”

SkyPoint will underwrite FCPS’ use of the PersonalFinanceLab.com platform, a web-based hands-on teaching tool designed to help students learn about personal finance, economics, business, social studies, and math. The platform provides access to exercises, class activities, interactive calculators, and a portfolio of real stocks from global markets to engage students and show practical applications of the lessons.

“SkyPoint is the perfect partner for us. They are highly experienced and active in bringing financial workshops and other programs to the community,” said Norm McGaughey, Coordinator of Career & Technology Education for FCPS. “Their sponsorship allows us to extend the program for another two years and expand it to include up to 1,000 students. We also plan to have SkyPoint participate in upcoming events to share their expertise.”

About SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint)

SkyPoint is one of the premier financial institutions serving Montgomery County, MD; Frederick County, MD; Arlington County, VA; Alexandria and Falls Church, VA; and the District of Columbia. SkyPoint is a Community Development Financial Institution and a designated Juntos Avanzamos credit union. They strive to offer our members a wide array of financial services, supported by the best technology, and while offering great value through our member-owned structure. To learn more, visit www.skypointfcu.com.

About Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS)

FCPS is a high-performing school system serving Frederick County Maryland. Frederick County is home to 68 schools, including 38 elementary schools, 13 middle schools, 11 high schools, three public charter schools, an alternative school, a special education school, Flexible Evening High, and a Career and Technology Center.