American Bar Association Partners with LiveCarta to Deliver Personalized Learning Content for the Legal Community

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveCarta, a leading developer of digital platforms for remote learning and digital publishing, today announced that the American Bar Association (ABA) and LiveCarta will partner to deliver a collection of customizable, digital, learning resources for use in Continuing Legal Education (CLE), law school classrooms, and individual self-study.

“LiveCarta was founded to create learning experiences that are personalized, engaging, and efficient, and to do so by partnering with the best content creators and providers in the country,” said Richard Speakman, President at LiveCarta. “By working closely with the ABA, we can deliver flexible tools, and best-of-class skills content, in scalable, shareable, digital packages across the entire legal community. “

“Our members and the legal profession count on the ABA to deliver timely and substantive information for law students, practicing attorneys, and the legal community at large,” said Donna Gollmer, Director, ABA Publishing. “One of the ways we do that is by partnering with innovative technology providers like LiveCarta, which provides more creative, powerful choices for compiling and delivering information to their stakeholders.”

LiveCarta has designed collaborative publishing platforms and portals that facilitate rapid, flexible, customizable learning, allowing digital content to be easily combined, annotated, and shared among classmates and colleagues. Within the LiveCarta platform, creators can sell whole books and content at the chapter level and allow students to combine individual chapters from separate publications to create their own collections, course packs, and study aids. “We are very committed to fulfilling the complete learning needs and high expectations of the legal community,” said Speakman, “and we believe this is the first step in a long, innovative partnership with the ABA.”

About the American Bar Association

The ABA is the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law.

About LiveCarta

LiveCarta, Inc. is a leading developer of digital platforms for remote learning and publishing. The company’s online solutions feature intuitive user interfaces and interactive tools designed to expand the capabilities of educators and students. LiveCarta has designed purpose-built products for today’s blended learning environments which enable educators to write and publish books, create real-time updates and derivatives that can be modified and annotated for use in courses, distribute digital and hard copy editions, and institute customized revenue-sharing scenarios with contributors. LiveCarta users can add custom course material featuring their own unique resources and remix content with well-curated materials from the LiveCarta catalog. For more information, please visit www.livecarta.com.