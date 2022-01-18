J.W. Speaker and ARCH Motorcycle Announce Official Lighting Partnership

ARCH Motorcycle KRGT featuring J.W. Speaker Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight, designed to calculate bank angles on a real-time basis, automatically sending light up or down as the motorcycle leans into a corner. (Photo: Business Wire)

GERMANTOWN, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.W. Speaker, an LED and emerging lighting technologies designer for automotive, powersports, transport, and industrial products, and ARCH Motorcycle, a Los Angeles based bespoke production motorcycle company co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves, today announce their official lighting partnership.

J.W. Speaker will provide its premium LED headlights for all ARCH Motorcycle units built in 2022, including the ARCH KRGT-1 and the upcoming ARCH 1s and ARCH Method 143 models. J.W. Speaker and ARCH Motorcycle will also partner in developing customized LED lighting technology for future ARCH models.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be working with ARCH Motorcycle as their lighting partner for 2022 builds and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with the ARCH team,” said Trish Logue, Director of Marketing at J.W. Speaker. “J.W. Speaker has been at the forefront of innovative LED lighting designs for decades and developed the world’s first dynamically Adaptive Motorcycle Headlight™, designed to calculate bank angles on a real-time basis, automatically sending light up or down as the motorcycle leans into a corner. ARCH Motorcycle has built its brand around utilizing best-in-class components and we’re proud to be part of its roster of partners.”

“J.W. Speaker has been an important collaborator of ours for years, so we’re excited to evolve that relationship further as we look ahead to the release of upcoming models like the ARCH 1s,” said Gard Hollinger, co-founder at ARCH Motorcycle. “Our riders’ safety is of utmost importance and working alongside a trusted partner like J.W. Speaker with their Adaptive 2 Series headlights ensures we deliver best-in-class lighting technology for all ARCH motorcycles.”

ARCH Motorcycle was founded on the idea of redefining the American performance cruiser and delivers an unrivalled riding and ownership experience through an obsession for innovative design, engineering excellence and dedication to the rider. Every ARCH Motorcycle is delivered via a uniquely collaborative process tailoring livery and ergonomic fit to each owner. What started off as an exploration of what may be possible in the world of motorcycling has quickly evolved into the benchmark for the premium motorcycle category.

For more information on J.W. Speaker’s premier LED lighting technologies, visit www.jwspeaker.com. Information on ARCH Motorcycle is available at www.archmotorcycle.com.

About J.W. Speaker

J.W. Speaker is focused on developing innovative, high-performance vehicular lighting solutions for OEM and aftermarket customers around the world. Specialized in LED and other emerging lighting technologies, J.W. Speaker is proud to design, manufacture and assemble products in Germantown, Wisc. For more information, contact J.W. Speaker at (800) 558-7288 or news@jwspeaker.com.

About ARCH Motorcycle

ARCH Motorcycle is a boutique manufacturer co-founded by Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves that produces bespoke production motorcycles in their state-of-the-art, Los Angeles area factory. ARCH creates over 200 unique parts in-house, which are proprietary to the currently available ARCH KRGT-1, their first production model, as well as their upcoming ARCH 1s and ARCH Method 143 models. Designer and builder Gard Hollinger oversees a seasoned staff of devoted craftsmen who hand-assemble each unit to meet their client’s ergonomic and aesthetic preferences. ARCH Motorcycle delivers an unrivalled riding and ownership experience through an obsession for innovative design, engineering excellence, and dedication to the rider.