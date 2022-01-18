Wynnchurch Capital Makes Growth Investment in Mattress Warehouse

ROSEMONT, Ill. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. (“Wynnchurch”), a leading middle market private equity firm, announced that it has made a strategic, growth investment in Mattress Warehouse, LLC (“Mattress Warehouse” or the “Company”). Founded in 1989, Mattress Warehouse is a leading independent mattress retailer with over 300 locations.

Bill Papettas, CEO and President of Mattress Warehouse, said, “We are very excited about the investment in the Mattress Warehouse team by Wynnchurch Capital. With over $4 billion under management, Wynnchurch brings a wide range of expertise, and a focus on accelerating growth across companies in the consumer space as we strive towards our goal to reach over 500 locations.”

Joining the board of Mattress Warehouse will be Russ Gehrett, Partner and Mike MacKay, Vice President at Wynnchurch. This team brings to the board significant experience in the consumer and retail industries, and will be focused on accelerating the Company’s overall growth, including enhancing Mattress Warehouse’s existing digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Russ Gehrett, Partner at Wynnchurch, added, “We are honored at the opportunity to partner with John Ahern, Bill Papettas, and the entire Mattress Warehouse family in supporting the Company’s next phase of growth. The Company’s unique heritage as a family-oriented and founder-run business is truly differentiating in today’s world. This investment is another example of Wynnchurch’s ability to identify and execute on unique opportunities in the consumer space.”

Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as legal counsel while Barclays served as financial advisor to Wynnchurch. Dinan Capital Advisors served as a financial advisor to Mattress Warehouse.

About Mattress Warehouse:

Founded in 1989 and based in Fredrick, Maryland, Mattress Warehouse is a leading independent retailer of mattresses with over 300 retail locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The Company maintains active relationships with all of the leading mattress manufacturers to provide customers with the broadest offering of products and best possible solutions to help facilitate higher quality sleep. For more information, please visit: Mattress Warehouse.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in New York, California, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement.

Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in management buyouts, growth capital, recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: https://www.wynnchurch.com.

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.3 billion Fund V. In December, Wynnchurch acquired Appvion, a leading provider of specialty and high-performance direct thermal coatings. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Owen, a leading provider of critical infrastructure equipment, aftermarket parts and services; Premier Franchise Management, the largest U.S. residential pool-build and pool-service franchisor, and Trimlite, a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential doors and related door products.