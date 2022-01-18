Alida Partners with Rybbon to Provide Organizations with Digital Incentives to Boost Customer and Employee Engagement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a visionary leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced a partnership with Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network business and a leading provider of digital rewards. Enhancing the Alida TXM platform with Rybbon’s powerful rewards program provides clients with the ability to grow engagement through incorporating incentives as part of their Voice of Customer (VoC) and Voice of Employee (VoE) programs.

"Continued survey respondent participation is a necessity to truly understand the voice of the customer," said Jignesh Shah, Head of Global Integrated Incentives at Blackhawk. "By combining our powerful rewards program with Alida's leading customer experience management platform, Alida clients will be able to boost engagement and retention rates by providing respondents with points that can be accumulated and redeemed for digital rewards."

With the integration of Rybbon’s PointsJoy solution, Alida streamlines points-to-rewards programs by allowing clients to preset the number of points to award for a completed survey. Included in this solution, Rybbon’s AutoRewards feature enables organizations to set a predetermined points threshold. When respondents meet or exceed this threshold, a reward email is automatically sent to the respondent, enabling them to redeem their points for a desired digital reward from a curated reward catalog.

“At Alida, our priority is to help our customers improve experiences for their customers and employees, driving loyalty and retention,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering, Alida. “With the new Rybbon integration, rewarding customers for continuous engagement with your organization is now easier than ever. With a myriad of global incentive options, companies can now offer their customers and employees incentive choices that matter most to them.”

To learn more about boosting your customer experience engagement in 2022, register for the webinar, here.

About Rybbon

Rybbon, a Blackhawk Network Business, puts the power of rewards to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of e-gifts from top brands. Rybbon works great for international rewards programs, with options such as prepaid rewards that work in 160+ countries. Rybbon integrates with leading platforms to make rewarding easy and automatic.

For more information, visit Rybbon at www.rybbon.net.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

For more information, visit Blackhawk Network at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.