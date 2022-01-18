Rotunda Capital Partners Completes the Sale of MacQueen Equipment

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rotunda Capital Partners ("Rotunda"), an operationally focused, lower middle-market private equity investment firm, is pleased to announce the sale of MacQueen Equipment, LLC ("MacQueen" or the “Company”), an industry-leading value-added distributor of top-tier environmental and emergency equipment solutions.

Established in 1961 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., MacQueen is the preeminent one-stop shop provider of critical environmental, infrastructure and emergency equipment, aftermarket parts and service and safety products and accessories to municipalities, fire departments and commercial customers.

Since partnering with Rotunda in late 2018, the Company has achieved transformational growth. Through seven acquisitions and strategic operational investments, the Company has tripled in size to become a super-regional distributor with 15 locations in 12 states.

"The MacQueen growth story is a great example of Rotunda's dedication to transforming family-founder owned companies into data-driven growth platforms,” said Dan Lipson, a partner at Rotunda. “During our partnership, we invested to expand the Company’s leadership team, developed corporate infrastructure and systems, built an in-house data and analytics team, and assisted in the execution and integration of seven add-on acquisitions.”

John Fruehwirth, managing partner at Rotunda, continued, “We are extremely proud of the platform MacQueen has become and path to continued growth they have in front of them.”

Dan Gage, CEO and president of MacQueen, will continue to lead the business with the existing management team. He said, "Through our partnership with Rotunda we have never strayed from our core value – to provide best-in-class products, parts and service through strong relationships with our customers. The Rotunda team provided us with the operational tools, distribution expertise and acquisition assistance to help the Company get to where it is today. With this foundational support, we believe MacQueen is well positioned for significant continued expansion.”

The Rotunda team included Dan Lipson, John Fruehwirth, Rohit Dhake, Cara Hauan, Nathan Bertsch and Pat Davidson. MacQueen was advised by KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP served as legal counsel.

About MacQueen

The MacQueen Group is a value-added distributor of top-tier brand environmental and emergency equipment solutions. Through 15 locations, MacQueen provides a full life cycle of solutions for the equipment, including unit sales, products, and accessories, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as parts, service, testing, and inspection. For more information, visit macqueengroup.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial & business services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.